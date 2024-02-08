Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 26.79% YoY

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 26.79% YoY

Livemint

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 4.66% YoY & Profit Increased by 26.79% YoY

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Gulf Oil Lubricants India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.66% & the profit increased by 26.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.9% and the profit increased by 7.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.72% q-o-q and increased by 9.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.46% q-o-q and increased by 21.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.05 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 26.08% Y-o-Y.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has delivered 12.4% return in the last 1 week, 52.71% return in the last 6 months, and 24.95% YTD return.

Currently, Gulf Oil Lubricants India has a market cap of 4405.81 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 935 & 398.5 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 16.0. The record date for the dividend is 13 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 13 Feb, 2024.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue817.51802.3+1.9%781.1+4.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total38.339.37-2.72%35.07+9.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.6411.13+13.54%9.72+29.99%
Total Operating Expense719.7712.95+0.95%700.8+2.7%
Operating Income97.8189.35+9.46%80.3+21.8%
Net Income Before Taxes106.898.99+7.89%84.32+26.67%
Net Income79.4573.6+7.93%62.66+26.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.0514.9+7.72%12.73+26.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹79.45Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹817.51Cr

