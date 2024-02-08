Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 26.79% YoY

Gulf Oil Lubricants India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.66% & the profit increased by 26.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.9% and the profit increased by 7.93%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.72% q-o-q and increased by 9.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.46% q-o-q and increased by 21.8% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹16.05 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 26.08% Y-o-Y.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has delivered 12.4% return in the last 1 week, 52.71% return in the last 6 months, and 24.95% YTD return.

Currently, Gulf Oil Lubricants India has a market cap of ₹4405.81 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹935 & ₹398.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹16.0. The record date for the dividend is 13 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 13 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 817.51 802.3 +1.9% 781.1 +4.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 38.3 39.37 -2.72% 35.07 +9.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.64 11.13 +13.54% 9.72 +29.99% Total Operating Expense 719.7 712.95 +0.95% 700.8 +2.7% Operating Income 97.81 89.35 +9.46% 80.3 +21.8% Net Income Before Taxes 106.8 98.99 +7.89% 84.32 +26.67% Net Income 79.45 73.6 +7.93% 62.66 +26.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.05 14.9 +7.72% 12.73 +26.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹79.45Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹817.51Cr

