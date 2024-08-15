Gulshan Polyols Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 121.36% YOY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Gulshan Polyols Q1 Results Live : Gulshan Polyols Q1 Results Live: Gulshan Polyols declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 54.89% & the profit increased by 121.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.07% and the profit increased by 47.4%.

The company saw its Selling, General & Administrative expenses rise by 4.15% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 9.76% year-over-year. Despite this, the operating income was up by a significant 43.14% q-o-q and increased by an astounding 396.97% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.55, showing a robust increase of 121.43% year-over-year, reflecting the company's strong profitability.

In terms of market performance, Gulshan Polyols has delivered a return of 1.93% in the last week. However, the stock has faced challenges over longer periods, with a -4.97% return over the last 6 months and a -10.16% year-to-date return.

Currently, Gulshan Polyols has a market capitalization of 1181.63 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 242.3 and a 52-week low of 159.9.

Gulshan Polyols Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue454.56405.59+12.07%293.47+54.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.548.2+4.15%7.78+9.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.448.78-3.93%8.78-3.92%
Total Operating Expense439.48395.06+11.24%290.44+51.32%
Operating Income15.0810.53+43.14%3.03+396.97%
Net Income Before Taxes12.988.43+54.04%4.69+176.6%
Net Income9.696.58+47.4%4.38+121.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.551.05+47.62%0.7+121.43%
FAQs
₹9.69Cr
₹454.56Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
