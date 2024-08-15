Gulshan Polyols Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 121.36% YOY

Gulshan Polyols Q1 Results Live : Gulshan Polyols Q1 Results Live: Gulshan Polyols declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 54.89% & the profit increased by 121.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.07% and the profit increased by 47.4%.
The company saw its Selling, General & Administrative expenses rise by 4.15% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 9.76% year-over-year. Despite this, the operating income was up by a significant 43.14% q-o-q and increased by an astounding 396.97% Y-o-Y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.55, showing a robust increase of 121.43% year-over-year, reflecting the company's strong profitability.
In terms of market performance, Gulshan Polyols has delivered a return of 1.93% in the last week. However, the stock has faced challenges over longer periods, with a -4.97% return over the last 6 months and a -10.16% year-to-date return.
Currently, Gulshan Polyols has a market capitalization of ₹1181.63 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹242.3 and a 52-week low of ₹159.9.
Gulshan Polyols Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|454.56
|405.59
|+12.07%
|293.47
|+54.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.54
|8.2
|+4.15%
|7.78
|+9.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.44
|8.78
|-3.93%
|8.78
|-3.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|439.48
|395.06
|+11.24%
|290.44
|+51.32%
|Operating Income
|15.08
|10.53
|+43.14%
|3.03
|+396.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.98
|8.43
|+54.04%
|4.69
|+176.6%
|Net Income
|9.69
|6.58
|+47.4%
|4.38
|+121.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.55
|1.05
|+47.62%
|0.7
|+121.43%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess