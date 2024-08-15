Gulshan Polyols Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 121.36% YOY

Gulshan Polyols Q1 Results Live : Gulshan Polyols Q1 Results Live: Gulshan Polyols declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 54.89% & the profit increased by 121.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.07% and the profit increased by 47.4%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company saw its Selling, General & Administrative expenses rise by 4.15% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 9.76% year-over-year. Despite this, the operating income was up by a significant 43.14% q-o-q and increased by an astounding 396.97% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.55, showing a robust increase of 121.43% year-over-year, reflecting the company's strong profitability.

In terms of market performance, Gulshan Polyols has delivered a return of 1.93% in the last week. However, the stock has faced challenges over longer periods, with a -4.97% return over the last 6 months and a -10.16% year-to-date return.

Currently, Gulshan Polyols has a market capitalization of ₹1181.63 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹242.3 and a 52-week low of ₹159.9.

Gulshan Polyols Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 454.56 405.59 +12.07% 293.47 +54.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.54 8.2 +4.15% 7.78 +9.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.44 8.78 -3.93% 8.78 -3.92% Total Operating Expense 439.48 395.06 +11.24% 290.44 +51.32% Operating Income 15.08 10.53 +43.14% 3.03 +396.97% Net Income Before Taxes 12.98 8.43 +54.04% 4.69 +176.6% Net Income 9.69 6.58 +47.4% 4.38 +121.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.55 1.05 +47.62% 0.7 +121.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9.69Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹454.56Cr

