Gulshan Polyols Q3 Results 2025:Gulshan Polyols declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with the topline increasing by 64.32% and profit surging by 45.79% year-on-year. The company reported a profit of ₹6.75 crore alongside revenue of ₹609.76 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Gulshan Polyols experienced significant growth with revenue climbing by 38.43% and profit soaring by an impressive 453.28%. This upward trend reflects the company's strong market position and operational efficiency.
Despite the positive results, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.79% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 34.25% year-on-year, indicating that the company is investing in its operational capabilities even as it grows.
The operating income also showed robust growth, rising by 98.77% quarter-on-quarter and 197.07% year-on-year, highlighting the company's ability to enhance profitability as sales increase.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹1.08, which reflects a 45.95% increase year-on-year, further emphasizing the company's strong financial performance.
Gulshan Polyols has delivered -13.24% return in the last 1 week, -17.17% return in last 6 months and -5.79% YTD return, indicating some volatility in the stock price amidst its growth.
Currently, the Gulshan Polyols has a market cap of ₹1025.59 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹263.52 and ₹156.2 respectively, which reflects the stock's performance over the past year.
Gulshan Polyols Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|609.76
|440.47
|+38.43%
|371.08
|+64.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.78
|10.59
|+1.79%
|8.03
|+34.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.52
|8.07
|+30.36%
|5.27
|+99.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|593.55
|432.31
|+37.3%
|365.63
|+62.34%
|Operating Income
|16.22
|8.16
|+98.77%
|5.46
|+197.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.07
|1.86
|+387.63%
|8
|+13.38%
|Net Income
|6.75
|1.22
|+453.28%
|4.63
|+45.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.08
|0.2
|+440%
|0.74
|+45.95%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
