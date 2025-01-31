Gulshan Polyols Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 45.79% YOY, profit at ₹6.75 crore and revenue at ₹609.76 crore

Gulshan Polyols Q3 Results 2025:Gulshan Polyols declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with the topline increasing by 64.32% and profit surging by 45.79% year-on-year. The company reported a profit of ₹6.75 crore alongside revenue of ₹609.76 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Gulshan Polyols experienced significant growth with revenue climbing by 38.43% and profit soaring by an impressive 453.28%. This upward trend reflects the company's strong market position and operational efficiency.

Despite the positive results, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.79% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 34.25% year-on-year, indicating that the company is investing in its operational capabilities even as it grows.

The operating income also showed robust growth, rising by 98.77% quarter-on-quarter and 197.07% year-on-year, highlighting the company's ability to enhance profitability as sales increase.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹1.08, which reflects a 45.95% increase year-on-year, further emphasizing the company's strong financial performance.

Gulshan Polyols has delivered -13.24% return in the last 1 week, -17.17% return in last 6 months and -5.79% YTD return, indicating some volatility in the stock price amidst its growth.

Currently, the Gulshan Polyols has a market cap of ₹1025.59 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹263.52 and ₹156.2 respectively, which reflects the stock's performance over the past year.

Gulshan Polyols Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 609.76 440.47 +38.43% 371.08 +64.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.78 10.59 +1.79% 8.03 +34.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.52 8.07 +30.36% 5.27 +99.62% Total Operating Expense 593.55 432.31 +37.3% 365.63 +62.34% Operating Income 16.22 8.16 +98.77% 5.46 +197.07% Net Income Before Taxes 9.07 1.86 +387.63% 8 +13.38% Net Income 6.75 1.22 +453.28% 4.63 +45.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.08 0.2 +440% 0.74 +45.95%

