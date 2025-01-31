Gulshan Polyols Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 45.79% YOY, profit at ₹6.75 crore and revenue at ₹609.76 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Gulshan Polyols Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Gulshan Polyols Q3 Results 2025:Gulshan Polyols declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with the topline increasing by 64.32% and profit surging by 45.79% year-on-year. The company reported a profit of 6.75 crore alongside revenue of 609.76 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Gulshan Polyols experienced significant growth with revenue climbing by 38.43% and profit soaring by an impressive 453.28%. This upward trend reflects the company's strong market position and operational efficiency.

Despite the positive results, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.79% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 34.25% year-on-year, indicating that the company is investing in its operational capabilities even as it grows.

Gulshan Polyols Q3 Results

The operating income also showed robust growth, rising by 98.77% quarter-on-quarter and 197.07% year-on-year, highlighting the company's ability to enhance profitability as sales increase.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 1.08, which reflects a 45.95% increase year-on-year, further emphasizing the company's strong financial performance.

Gulshan Polyols has delivered -13.24% return in the last 1 week, -17.17% return in last 6 months and -5.79% YTD return, indicating some volatility in the stock price amidst its growth.

Currently, the Gulshan Polyols has a market cap of 1025.59 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 263.52 and 156.2 respectively, which reflects the stock's performance over the past year.

Gulshan Polyols Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue609.76440.47+38.43%371.08+64.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.7810.59+1.79%8.03+34.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.528.07+30.36%5.27+99.62%
Total Operating Expense593.55432.31+37.3%365.63+62.34%
Operating Income16.228.16+98.77%5.46+197.07%
Net Income Before Taxes9.071.86+387.63%8+13.38%
Net Income6.751.22+453.28%4.63+45.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.080.2+440%0.74+45.95%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹6.75Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹609.76Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
