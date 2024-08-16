GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 results: loss at ₹11.15Cr, Revenue decreased by 55.24% YoY

GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 results: Revenue decreased by 55.24% YoY & loss at 11.15Cr

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM IST
GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live
GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live

GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 55.24% compared to the same period last year, resulting in a loss of 11.15 crore. This marks a significant decline from the profit of 118.67 crore reported in the previous fiscal year's same period. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw an impressive growth of 225.98%.

The company also reported a decrease in its selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 6.38% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 20.81% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses is a positive sign, although it was not enough to offset the significant decline in revenue.

Operating income showed mixed results: it surged by a staggering 590.01% quarter-over-quarter but fell by 69.19% year-over-year. These figures indicate a volatile performance, with short-term improvements but long-term challenges.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.07, reflecting a 109.33% decrease year-over-year. This drop in EPS aligns with the overall financial downturn the company is experiencing.

In terms of stock performance, GVK Power & Infrastructure has delivered a -10.12% return in the last week, a -66.64% return over the last six months, and a -54.03% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization is currently 730.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 17 and a low of 4.2.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue223.9568.7+225.98%500.36-55.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.114.39-6.38%5.19-20.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization55.9855.72+0.47%57.04-1.86%
Total Operating Expense101.8493.62+8.78%104.08-2.15%
Operating Income122.11-24.92+590.01%396.28-69.19%
Net Income Before Taxes9.31-134.52+106.92%274.8-96.61%
Net Income-11.15-100.88+88.95%118.67-109.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.07-0.65+89.23%0.75-109.33%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-11.15Cr
₹223.95Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsGVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 results: loss at ₹11.15Cr, Revenue decreased by 55.24% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.75
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.38%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,936.75
    11:10 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    41.6 (1.44%)

    Dabur India

    612.70
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    8.45 (1.4%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.20
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.45 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    312.30
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    21.95 (7.56%)

    Zensar Technologies

    784.00
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    42.05 (5.67%)

    Birlasoft

    594.65
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    28.75 (5.08%)

    Mphasis

    2,854.20
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    137.3 (5.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue