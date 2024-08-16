GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 results: loss at ₹11.15Cr, Revenue decreased by 55.24% YoY

GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 55.24% compared to the same period last year, resulting in a loss of ₹11.15 crore. This marks a significant decline from the profit of ₹118.67 crore reported in the previous fiscal year's same period. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw an impressive growth of 225.98%.
The company also reported a decrease in its selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 6.38% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 20.81% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses is a positive sign, although it was not enough to offset the significant decline in revenue.
Operating income showed mixed results: it surged by a staggering 590.01% quarter-over-quarter but fell by 69.19% year-over-year. These figures indicate a volatile performance, with short-term improvements but long-term challenges.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.07, reflecting a 109.33% decrease year-over-year. This drop in EPS aligns with the overall financial downturn the company is experiencing.
In terms of stock performance, GVK Power & Infrastructure has delivered a -10.12% return in the last week, a -66.64% return over the last six months, and a -54.03% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization is currently ₹730.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹17 and a low of ₹4.2.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|223.95
|68.7
|+225.98%
|500.36
|-55.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.11
|4.39
|-6.38%
|5.19
|-20.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|55.98
|55.72
|+0.47%
|57.04
|-1.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|101.84
|93.62
|+8.78%
|104.08
|-2.15%
|Operating Income
|122.11
|-24.92
|+590.01%
|396.28
|-69.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.31
|-134.52
|+106.92%
|274.8
|-96.61%
|Net Income
|-11.15
|-100.88
|+88.95%
|118.67
|-109.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.07
|-0.65
|+89.23%
|0.75
|-109.33%
