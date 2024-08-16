Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 results: loss at 11.15Cr, Revenue decreased by 55.24% YoY

GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 results: loss at ₹11.15Cr, Revenue decreased by 55.24% YoY

Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 results: Revenue decreased by 55.24% YoY & loss at 11.15Cr

GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live

GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 55.24% compared to the same period last year, resulting in a loss of 11.15 crore. This marks a significant decline from the profit of 118.67 crore reported in the previous fiscal year's same period. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw an impressive growth of 225.98%.

The company also reported a decrease in its selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 6.38% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 20.81% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses is a positive sign, although it was not enough to offset the significant decline in revenue.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income showed mixed results: it surged by a staggering 590.01% quarter-over-quarter but fell by 69.19% year-over-year. These figures indicate a volatile performance, with short-term improvements but long-term challenges.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.07, reflecting a 109.33% decrease year-over-year. This drop in EPS aligns with the overall financial downturn the company is experiencing.

In terms of stock performance, GVK Power & Infrastructure has delivered a -10.12% return in the last week, a -66.64% return over the last six months, and a -54.03% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization is currently 730.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 17 and a low of 4.2.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue223.9568.7+225.98%500.36-55.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.114.39-6.38%5.19-20.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization55.9855.72+0.47%57.04-1.86%
Total Operating Expense101.8493.62+8.78%104.08-2.15%
Operating Income122.11-24.92+590.01%396.28-69.19%
Net Income Before Taxes9.31-134.52+106.92%274.8-96.61%
Net Income-11.15-100.88+88.95%118.67-109.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.07-0.65+89.23%0.75-109.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-11.15Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹223.95Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.