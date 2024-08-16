GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 results: loss at ₹11.15Cr, Revenue decreased by 55.24% YoY

GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : GVK Power & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 55.24% compared to the same period last year, resulting in a loss of ₹11.15 crore. This marks a significant decline from the profit of ₹118.67 crore reported in the previous fiscal year's same period. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw an impressive growth of 225.98%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company also reported a decrease in its selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 6.38% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 20.81% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses is a positive sign, although it was not enough to offset the significant decline in revenue.

Operating income showed mixed results: it surged by a staggering 590.01% quarter-over-quarter but fell by 69.19% year-over-year. These figures indicate a volatile performance, with short-term improvements but long-term challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.07, reflecting a 109.33% decrease year-over-year. This drop in EPS aligns with the overall financial downturn the company is experiencing.

In terms of stock performance, GVK Power & Infrastructure has delivered a -10.12% return in the last week, a -66.64% return over the last six months, and a -54.03% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization is currently ₹730.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹17 and a low of ₹4.2.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 223.95 68.7 +225.98% 500.36 -55.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.11 4.39 -6.38% 5.19 -20.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 55.98 55.72 +0.47% 57.04 -1.86% Total Operating Expense 101.84 93.62 +8.78% 104.08 -2.15% Operating Income 122.11 -24.92 +590.01% 396.28 -69.19% Net Income Before Taxes 9.31 -134.52 +106.92% 274.8 -96.61% Net Income -11.15 -100.88 +88.95% 118.67 -109.4% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.07 -0.65 +89.23% 0.75 -109.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-11.15Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹223.95Cr

