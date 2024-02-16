GVK Power & Infrastructure Q3 FY24 results: loss at ₹59.29Cr, Revenue decreased by 58.56% YoY
GVK Power & Infrastructure Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 58.56% YoY & loss at ₹59.29Cr
GVK Power & Infrastructure declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 58.56% & the loss came at ₹59.29cr. It is noteworthy that GVK Power & Infrastructure had declared profit of ₹2842.65cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
