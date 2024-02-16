GVK Power & Infrastructure Q3 FY24 results: loss at ₹59.29Cr, Revenue decreased by 58.56% YoY

GVK Power & Infrastructure declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 58.56% & the loss came at ₹59.29cr. It is noteworthy that GVK Power & Infrastructure had declared profit of ₹2842.65cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 64.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.9% q-o-q & decreased by 1.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 85.75% q-o-q & decreased by 98.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.38 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 109.86% Y-o-Y.

GVK Power & Infrastructure has delivered -11.22% return in the last 1 week, 225.88% return in the last 6 months, and 37.81% YTD return.

Currently, GVK Power & Infrastructure has a market cap of ₹2187.21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹17 & ₹2 respectively.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 134.64 379.63 -64.53% 324.87 -58.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.96 4.82 +2.9% 5.05 -1.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 56.65 57.61 -1.67% 81.63 -30.6% Total Operating Expense 93.31 89.51 +4.25% -3247.71 +102.87% Operating Income 41.33 290.12 -85.75% 3572.58 -98.84% Net Income Before Taxes -71.38 171.27 -141.68% 3423.38 -102.09% Net Income -59.29 61.9 -195.78% 2842.65 -102.09% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.38 0.39 -197.44% 3.85 -109.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-59.29Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹134.64Cr

