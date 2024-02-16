 GVK Power & Infrastructure Q3 FY24 results: loss at ₹59.29Cr, Revenue decreased by 58.56% YoY | Mint
GVK Power & Infrastructure Q3 FY24 results: loss at ₹59.29Cr, Revenue decreased by 58.56% YoY

GVK Power & Infrastructure Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 58.56% YoY & loss at ₹59.29Cr

GVK Power & Infrastructure Q3 FY24 Results Live

GVK Power & Infrastructure declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 58.56% & the loss came at 59.29cr. It is noteworthy that GVK Power & Infrastructure had declared profit of 2842.65cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 64.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.9% q-o-q & decreased by 1.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 85.75% q-o-q & decreased by 98.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.38 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 109.86% Y-o-Y.

GVK Power & Infrastructure has delivered -11.22% return in the last 1 week, 225.88% return in the last 6 months, and 37.81% YTD return.

Currently, GVK Power & Infrastructure has a market cap of 2187.21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 17 & 2 respectively.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue134.64379.63-64.53%324.87-58.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.964.82+2.9%5.05-1.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization56.6557.61-1.67%81.63-30.6%
Total Operating Expense93.3189.51+4.25%-3247.71+102.87%
Operating Income41.33290.12-85.75%3572.58-98.84%
Net Income Before Taxes-71.38171.27-141.68%3423.38-102.09%
Net Income-59.2961.9-195.78%2842.65-102.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.380.39-197.44%3.85-109.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-59.29Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹134.64Cr

Published: 16 Feb 2024, 03:05 AM IST
