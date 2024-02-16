GVK Power & Infrastructure Q3 FY24 results: loss at 59.29Cr, Revenue decreased by 58.56% YoY

GVK Power & Infrastructure declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 58.56% & the loss came at ₹59.29cr. It is noteworthy that GVK Power & Infrastructure had declared profit of ₹2842.65cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 64.53%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.9% q-o-q & decreased by 1.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 85.75% q-o-q & decreased by 98.84% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.38 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 109.86% Y-o-Y.
GVK Power & Infrastructure has delivered -11.22% return in the last 1 week, 225.88% return in the last 6 months, and 37.81% YTD return.
Currently, GVK Power & Infrastructure has a market cap of ₹2187.21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹17 & ₹2 respectively.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|134.64
|379.63
|-64.53%
|324.87
|-58.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.96
|4.82
|+2.9%
|5.05
|-1.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|56.65
|57.61
|-1.67%
|81.63
|-30.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|93.31
|89.51
|+4.25%
|-3247.71
|+102.87%
|Operating Income
|41.33
|290.12
|-85.75%
|3572.58
|-98.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-71.38
|171.27
|-141.68%
|3423.38
|-102.09%
|Net Income
|-59.29
|61.9
|-195.78%
|2842.65
|-102.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.38
|0.39
|-197.44%
|3.85
|-109.86%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-59.29Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹134.64Cr
