GVP Infotech Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.87% YOY

GVP Infotech Q1 Results Live : GVP Infotech Q1 Results Live: GVP Infotech declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant drop in both revenue and profit for the quarter. The topline decreased by 73.59% year-over-year (YoY), while profit saw a decline of 48.87% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced further declines with revenue falling by 46.72% and profit plummeting by an alarming 95.69%. This stark decline highlights the challenges the company faces in maintaining its financial health.
Adding to the financial strain, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a substantial rise. These expenses increased by 232.13% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 198.22% on a year-over-year basis. The significant rise in these costs is indicative of the increased operational challenges GVP Infotech is grappling with.
The company's operating income also took a severe hit, decreasing by 95.73% QoQ and by 49.92% YoY. This decline in operating income underscores the broader issues affecting the company's operational efficiency and profitability.
Additionally, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.01, marking a 50% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall financial struggle of the company and its impact on shareholder value.
Overall, GVP Infotech's Q1 results paint a challenging picture for the company, with significant declines across key financial metrics. The company will need to address these challenges head-on to stabilize its financial performance in the upcoming quarters.
GVP Infotech Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.52
|6.62
|-46.72%
|13.34
|-73.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.18
|0.06
|+232.13%
|0.06
|+198.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0.06
|-12.46%
|0.09
|-39.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.39
|3.58
|-5.19%
|13.09
|-74.06%
|Operating Income
|0.13
|3.03
|-95.73%
|0.26
|-49.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.13
|3.14
|-95.73%
|0.26
|-48.87%
|Net Income
|0.13
|3.11
|-95.69%
|0.26
|-48.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|0.19
|-94.74%
|0.02
|-50%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess