Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GVP Infotech Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.87% YOY

GVP Infotech Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.87% YOY

Livemint

GVP Infotech Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 73.59% YoY & profit decreased by 48.87% YoY

GVP Infotech Q1 Results Live

GVP Infotech Q1 Results Live : GVP Infotech Q1 Results Live: GVP Infotech declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant drop in both revenue and profit for the quarter. The topline decreased by 73.59% year-over-year (YoY), while profit saw a decline of 48.87% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced further declines with revenue falling by 46.72% and profit plummeting by an alarming 95.69%. This stark decline highlights the challenges the company faces in maintaining its financial health.

Adding to the financial strain, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a substantial rise. These expenses increased by 232.13% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 198.22% on a year-over-year basis. The significant rise in these costs is indicative of the increased operational challenges GVP Infotech is grappling with.

The company's operating income also took a severe hit, decreasing by 95.73% QoQ and by 49.92% YoY. This decline in operating income underscores the broader issues affecting the company's operational efficiency and profitability.

Additionally, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.01, marking a 50% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall financial struggle of the company and its impact on shareholder value.

Overall, GVP Infotech's Q1 results paint a challenging picture for the company, with significant declines across key financial metrics. The company will need to address these challenges head-on to stabilize its financial performance in the upcoming quarters.

GVP Infotech Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.526.62-46.72%13.34-73.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.180.06+232.13%0.06+198.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.050.06-12.46%0.09-39.82%
Total Operating Expense3.393.58-5.19%13.09-74.06%
Operating Income0.133.03-95.73%0.26-49.92%
Net Income Before Taxes0.133.14-95.73%0.26-48.87%
Net Income0.133.11-95.69%0.26-48.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.010.19-94.74%0.02-50%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.13Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.52Cr

