GVP Infotech Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.87% YOY

GVP Infotech Q1 Results Live : GVP Infotech Q1 Results Live: GVP Infotech declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant drop in both revenue and profit for the quarter. The topline decreased by 73.59% year-over-year (YoY), while profit saw a decline of 48.87% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced further declines with revenue falling by 46.72% and profit plummeting by an alarming 95.69%. This stark decline highlights the challenges the company faces in maintaining its financial health.

Adding to the financial strain, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a substantial rise. These expenses increased by 232.13% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 198.22% on a year-over-year basis. The significant rise in these costs is indicative of the increased operational challenges GVP Infotech is grappling with. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's operating income also took a severe hit, decreasing by 95.73% QoQ and by 49.92% YoY. This decline in operating income underscores the broader issues affecting the company's operational efficiency and profitability.

Additionally, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.01, marking a 50% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall financial struggle of the company and its impact on shareholder value.

Overall, GVP Infotech's Q1 results paint a challenging picture for the company, with significant declines across key financial metrics. The company will need to address these challenges head-on to stabilize its financial performance in the upcoming quarters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GVP Infotech Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.52 6.62 -46.72% 13.34 -73.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.18 0.06 +232.13% 0.06 +198.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.06 -12.46% 0.09 -39.82% Total Operating Expense 3.39 3.58 -5.19% 13.09 -74.06% Operating Income 0.13 3.03 -95.73% 0.26 -49.92% Net Income Before Taxes 0.13 3.14 -95.73% 0.26 -48.87% Net Income 0.13 3.11 -95.69% 0.26 -48.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 0.19 -94.74% 0.02 -50%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.13Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3.52Cr

