HAL's Q2 net profit decreases marginally to 615 cr

1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2020, 03:52 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

However, the consolidated revenue from operations rose 41% to 4,854 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd on Friday reported marginally lower consolidated net profit at 615 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. The Bengaluru-headquartered state-owned firm posted net profit of 622 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the consolidated revenue from operations rose 41% to 4,854 crore from 3,449 crore in September 2019.

On Friday, HAL's scrip on BSE closed 0.6% higher at 760.

