HAL's Q2 net profit decreases marginally to 615 cr

HAL's Q2 net profit decreases marginally to ₹615 cr1 min read . 03:52 PM IST
However, the consolidated revenue from operations rose 41% to ₹4,854 cr
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd on Friday reported marginally lower consolidated net profit at ₹615 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. The Bengaluru-headquartered state-owned firm posted net profit of ₹622 crore in the year-ago period.
However, the consolidated revenue from operations rose 41% to ₹4,854 crore from ₹3,449 crore in September 2019.
On Friday, HAL's scrip on BSE closed 0.6% higher at ₹760.
