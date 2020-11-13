HAL's Q2 net profit decreases marginally to 615 cr

However, the consolidated revenue from operations rose 41% to ₹4,854 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd on Friday reported marginally lower consolidated net profit at ₹615 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. The Bengaluru-headquartered state-owned firm posted net profit of ₹622 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the consolidated revenue from operations rose 41% to ₹4,854 crore from ₹3,449 crore in September 2019.

However, the consolidated revenue from operations rose 41% to ₹4,854 crore from ₹3,449 crore in September 2019.

On Friday, HAL's scrip on BSE closed 0.6% higher at ₹760.

