Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >Company Results >HAL's Q2 net profit decreases marginally to 615 cr
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

HAL's Q2 net profit decreases marginally to 615 cr

1 min read . 03:52 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

However, the consolidated revenue from operations rose 41% to 4,854 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd on Friday reported marginally lower consolidated net profit at 615 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. The Bengaluru-headquartered state-owned firm posted net profit of 622 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd on Friday reported marginally lower consolidated net profit at 615 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. The Bengaluru-headquartered state-owned firm posted net profit of 622 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the consolidated revenue from operations rose 41% to 4,854 crore from 3,449 crore in September 2019.

However, the consolidated revenue from operations rose 41% to 4,854 crore from 3,449 crore in September 2019.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On Friday, HAL's scrip on BSE closed 0.6% higher at 760.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.