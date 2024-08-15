Haldyn Glass Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 44.22% YoY

Haldyn Glass Q1 Results Live : Haldyn Glass declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 19.09% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit saw a significant decline of 44.22% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.13%, but the profit decreased by 24.47%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a rise of 5.04% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a substantial increase of 42.24% year-over-year. These rising expenses have been a contributing factor to the decreased profitability.
Operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 6.07% q-o-q and 33.94% YoY. This decline in operating income reflects the company's challenges in managing its core operations efficiently.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.95, marking a decrease of 43.79% YoY. This reduction in EPS is indicative of the company's overall profit decline.
Haldyn Glass has delivered a -7.29% return in the last 1 week, -23.57% return in the last 6 months, and a -7.09% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the ongoing challenges the company is facing in the market.
As of now, Haldyn Glass has a market capitalization of ₹697.16 Crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹188.9, while the 52-week low is ₹90.85. The company's current market performance suggests a need for strategic adjustments to improve investor confidence and financial health.
Haldyn Glass Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|86.84
|84.21
|+3.13%
|72.92
|+19.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.61
|12.01
|+5.04%
|8.87
|+42.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.25
|7.15
|-12.52%
|2.17
|+187.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|80.8
|77.77
|+3.89%
|63.77
|+26.7%
|Operating Income
|6.04
|6.43
|-6.07%
|9.15
|-33.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.51
|9.57
|-52.92%
|10.15
|-55.61%
|Net Income
|5.1
|6.76
|-24.47%
|9.15
|-44.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.95
|1.26
|-24.6%
|1.69
|-43.79%
