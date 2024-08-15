Haldyn Glass Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 44.22% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Haldyn Glass Q1 Results Live : Haldyn Glass declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 19.09% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit saw a significant decline of 44.22% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.13%, but the profit decreased by 24.47%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a rise of 5.04% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a substantial increase of 42.24% year-over-year. These rising expenses have been a contributing factor to the decreased profitability.

Operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 6.07% q-o-q and 33.94% YoY. This decline in operating income reflects the company's challenges in managing its core operations efficiently.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.95, marking a decrease of 43.79% YoY. This reduction in EPS is indicative of the company's overall profit decline.

Haldyn Glass has delivered a -7.29% return in the last 1 week, -23.57% return in the last 6 months, and a -7.09% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the ongoing challenges the company is facing in the market.

As of now, Haldyn Glass has a market capitalization of 697.16 Crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 188.9, while the 52-week low is 90.85. The company's current market performance suggests a need for strategic adjustments to improve investor confidence and financial health.

Haldyn Glass Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue86.8484.21+3.13%72.92+19.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.6112.01+5.04%8.87+42.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.257.15-12.52%2.17+187.81%
Total Operating Expense80.877.77+3.89%63.77+26.7%
Operating Income6.046.43-6.07%9.15-33.94%
Net Income Before Taxes4.519.57-52.92%10.15-55.61%
Net Income5.16.76-24.47%9.15-44.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.951.26-24.6%1.69-43.79%
FAQs
₹5.1Cr
₹86.84Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
