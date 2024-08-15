Haldyn Glass Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 44.22% YoY

Haldyn Glass Q1 Results Live : Haldyn Glass declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 19.09% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit saw a significant decline of 44.22% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.13%, but the profit decreased by 24.47%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a rise of 5.04% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a substantial increase of 42.24% year-over-year. These rising expenses have been a contributing factor to the decreased profitability.

Operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 6.07% q-o-q and 33.94% YoY. This decline in operating income reflects the company's challenges in managing its core operations efficiently.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.95, marking a decrease of 43.79% YoY. This reduction in EPS is indicative of the company's overall profit decline.

Haldyn Glass has delivered a -7.29% return in the last 1 week, -23.57% return in the last 6 months, and a -7.09% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the ongoing challenges the company is facing in the market.

As of now, Haldyn Glass has a market capitalization of ₹697.16 Crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹188.9, while the 52-week low is ₹90.85. The company's current market performance suggests a need for strategic adjustments to improve investor confidence and financial health.

Haldyn Glass Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 86.84 84.21 +3.13% 72.92 +19.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.61 12.01 +5.04% 8.87 +42.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.25 7.15 -12.52% 2.17 +187.81% Total Operating Expense 80.8 77.77 +3.89% 63.77 +26.7% Operating Income 6.04 6.43 -6.07% 9.15 -33.94% Net Income Before Taxes 4.51 9.57 -52.92% 10.15 -55.61% Net Income 5.1 6.76 -24.47% 9.15 -44.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.95 1.26 -24.6% 1.69 -43.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.1Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹86.84Cr

