Halliburton warns of tariff impact, lower North America oilfield activity; shares plunge

Forecasts 2-3 cents per share impact in Q2 from trade tensions

Company says customers evaluating their activity scenarios

Year-over-year international revenue to be flat to slightly down

By Arunima Kumar and Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Halliburton on Tuesday warned of a second-quarter earnings impact from tariffs and lower oilfield activity in North America as producers evaluate drilling and completions at weak oil prices, sending shares of the oilfield service producer down about 6%.

Halliburton is the first of the Big Three U.S. oilfield services providers and among the first large oil company to report earnings as U.S. crude prices hover under $64 a barrel. Many companies say they cannot drill profitably if oil prices fall under $65 a barrel, denting demand for equipment and services provided by companies like Halliburton.

"Many of our customers are in the midst of evaluating their activity scenarios and plans for 2025 activity reductions could mean higher than normal white space for committed fleets and in some cases, the retirement or export of fleets to international markets," Halliburton Chief Executive Jeff Miller said about expectations in North America markets. White spaces refer to gaps in the calendar when the company does not have work lined up for its equipment.

Halliburton shares were down about 6% at $20.62 a share, after it forecast a 2-cents to 3-cents per share impact in the second quarter from trade tensions. Second-quarter earnings were estimated to be 63 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

Shares had fallen as much as 10% during the session, and were down 24% year-to-date. Rival SLB's shares were down only 11% this year.

The oilfield service sector worry President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported steel and parts will disrupt supply chains and drive up equipment costs such as drilling rigs and well casings.

The company also took a $107 million severance cost in the first quarter. Halliburton, which also took a $63 million severance charge in the third quarter of 2024, did not immediately reply to a request for details on the severance charge.

Halliburton said first-quarter North America revenue was $2.2 billion, down 12% from a year earlier.

International operations helped cushion the impact from sluggish demand in North America, led by a 6% year-on-year revenue increase in the Middle East and Asia. It forecast year-over-year international revenue to be flat to slightly down.

Halliburton forecast its completion and production division revenue to increase 1% to 3% in the second quarter from the first, with margins about flat. Drilling and evaluation division revenue was expected to be flat to down 2%. Margins were set to decline 125 to 175 basis points. The Houston-based company posted a profit of $204 million, or 24 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, lower than $606 million, or 68 cents per share, it posted last year.

Excluding a $356 million pre-tax charge, which included the severance charge, the company posted earnings of 60 cents, in-line with analysts' estimates.

Revenue of $5.42 billion beat analysts' average estimate of $5.28 billion. (Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston, Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Franklin Paul and David Gregorio)