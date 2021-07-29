BENGALURU: IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd reported a 29% year-on-year decline in its net profit to Rs35.7 crore for the fiscal first quarter ended June (Q1 FY22) due to an exceptional expense of ₹6.1 crore.

Revenues for the quarter grew 38.2% year-on-year to ₹244.6 crore on the back of broad-based growth. In US dollar terms, revenues during April-June grew 41.4% year-on-year and 9.6% sequentially to $33.1 million.

"With our positioning in the market as a go to digital partner and the demand environment remaining buoyant, we have been able to record a good performance in this quarter. Our net headcount addition was strong as we on boarded 310 Happiest Minds, which reflects our ability to attract and retain good talent with our compelling people engagement programs," said Joseph Anantharaju, executive vice chairman, Happiest Minds.

Digital comprises nearly 97% of the Bengaluru-based company’s total revenues, which is the highest among Indian IT services peers. Within digital, cloud contributes about 42% to revenues.

Happiest Minds added 18 clients during the quarter taking the tally to 180 as of 30 June.

Attrition rate on a trailing 12-month basis for the March quarter increased to 14.7% from 12.4% in the previous quarter as demand grows in the industry. It made a net addition of 310 employees during the quarter, taking the total headcount to 3,538 as of June quarter.

