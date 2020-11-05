Happiest Minds Q2 profit up 28% y-o-y

BENGALURU: Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd posted a 27.8% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹34.08 crore for the second quarter ended September. However, on a sequential basis, the net profit declined 32% due to a one-time credit for deferred taxes in the first quarter.

This is the company’s first earnings after its successful initial public offering (IPO) in September that was subscribed over 150 times.

This is the company's first earnings after its successful initial public offering (IPO) in September that was subscribed over 150 times.

The revenue for the second quarter grew 3.4% y-o-y and 0.5% sequentially to ₹187.91 crore driven by broad-based growth from verticals like edutech, e-commerce, high-tech, banking, and digital media.

“We are happy to report a good all-round performance this quarter and this is a testimony of our digital focus, agility and commitment to all our stakeholders," said Ashok Soota, executive chairman, Happiest Minds.

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO of the IT service firm said that the company continues to “build depth and capabilities in the digital services space results of which are visible."

The attrition rate on a trailing 12 months basis stood at 14.1%. The company made a net addition of 63 employees in the second quarter taking the total headcount to 2,721 employees.