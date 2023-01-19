Happiest Minds Q3 PAT rises 18% to 57.6 cr, revenue picks up too

Happiest Minds Q3 PAT rises 18% to ₹57.6 cr, revenue picks up too1 min read . 02:49 PM IST
Digital transformation IT consulting & services company, Happiest Minds Technologies garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹57.58 crore in the December 2022 quarter (Q3FY23) period. The latest PAT climbed by 17.70% from a profit of ₹48.92 crore recorded in Q3FY22, while it was up by 3.1% from the ₹59.41 crore profit witnessed in Q2 of FY23.
Consolidated revenue from contracts with customers stood at ₹366.88 crore --- increasing by 29.21% from ₹283.94 crore in the third quarter of last year. However, revenue surged by 3.2% from ₹355.51 crore in September 2022 quarter.
During the quarter under review, EBIT came at ₹79.5 crore, while margins were at 21.7%.
Overall, total income on a consolidated basis stood at ₹374.68 crore in Q3FY233 versus ₹292.28 crore in Q3FY22 and ₹359.33 crore in Q2FY23.
On a standalone basis, Q3FY23 PAT came in at ₹57.27 crore versus ₹44.78 crore in Q3FY22 and ₹55.31 crore in Q2FY23. Revenue stood at ₹344.76 crore in Q3FY23 versus ₹265.88 crore in Q3FY22 and ₹337.65 crore in Q2 of FY23.
Post Q3 results announcement, Happiest Minds' share price traded lower by a percent. At the time of writing, on BSE, the stock was performing at ₹874.35 apiece down by 0.75%. The stock has touched an intraday high and low of ₹889.80 apiece and ₹858.45 apiece respectively. Its market cap is over ₹12,841 crore as of now.
Happiest Minds enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency, and actionable insights.
The company's services are across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.
