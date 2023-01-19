Happiest Minds Q3 PAT rises 18% to 57.6 cr, revenue picks up too

Post Q3 results announcement, Happiest Minds' share price traded lower by a percent. At the time of writing, on BSE, the stock was performing at ₹874.35 apiece down by 0.75%. The stock has touched an intraday high and low of ₹889.80 apiece and ₹858.45 apiece respectively. Its market cap is over ₹12,841 crore as of now.

