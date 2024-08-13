Happiest Minds Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.52% YOY

Happiest Minds Technologies Q1 Results Live : Happiest Minds Technologies declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, with revenue rising by 18.66% year-on-year. However, despite the robust revenue growth, the company's profit decreased by 12.52% YoY.

Comparing the performance to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 11.15%, while profit saw a steep decline of 29.11%. This indicates a challenging quarter for Happiest Minds Technologies in terms of profitability, even though revenue trends were positive.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 14.12% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 27.37% year-on-year. This rise in expenses has likely contributed to the decrease in profit margins for the company.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 22.73% q-o-q and decreased by 16.37% YoY, reflecting the impact of rising costs and competitive pressures on the company's operating efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.39, which marks a decrease of 15.67% YoY. This decline in EPS further underscores the profitability challenges faced by Happiest Minds Technologies during the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered a -0.17% return in the last week, -6.89% return over the last six months, and a -13.77% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a downward trend in investor sentiment towards the company.

Currently, Happiest Minds Technologies has a market capitalization of ₹11555.08 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹970 and a 52-week low of ₹741, reflecting significant volatility in its share price.

As of 13 Aug, 2024, out of the 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating while 3 analysts have recommended a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date remains to Buy, suggesting optimism about the company's long-term prospects despite the recent challenges.

Happiest Minds Technologies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 463.82 417.29 +11.15% 390.87 +18.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 299.86 262.77 +14.12% 235.43 +27.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.04 14.69 +50.03% 14.24 +54.78% Total Operating Expense 401.02 336.02 +19.34% 315.78 +26.99% Operating Income 62.8 81.27 -22.73% 75.09 -16.37% Net Income Before Taxes 68.41 96.15 -28.85% 78.68 -13.05% Net Income 51.03 71.98 -29.11% 58.33 -12.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.39 4.14 -18.21% 4.02 -15.67%