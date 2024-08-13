Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Happiest Minds Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.52% YOY

Happiest Minds Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.52% YOY

Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.66% YoY & profit decreased by 12.52% YoY

Happiest Minds Technologies Q1 Results Live

Happiest Minds Technologies Q1 Results Live : Happiest Minds Technologies declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, with revenue rising by 18.66% year-on-year. However, despite the robust revenue growth, the company's profit decreased by 12.52% YoY.

Comparing the performance to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 11.15%, while profit saw a steep decline of 29.11%. This indicates a challenging quarter for Happiest Minds Technologies in terms of profitability, even though revenue trends were positive.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 14.12% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 27.37% year-on-year. This rise in expenses has likely contributed to the decrease in profit margins for the company.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 22.73% q-o-q and decreased by 16.37% YoY, reflecting the impact of rising costs and competitive pressures on the company's operating efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.39, which marks a decrease of 15.67% YoY. This decline in EPS further underscores the profitability challenges faced by Happiest Minds Technologies during the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered a -0.17% return in the last week, -6.89% return over the last six months, and a -13.77% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a downward trend in investor sentiment towards the company.

Currently, Happiest Minds Technologies has a market capitalization of 11555.08 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 970 and a 52-week low of 741, reflecting significant volatility in its share price.

As of 13 Aug, 2024, out of the 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating while 3 analysts have recommended a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date remains to Buy, suggesting optimism about the company's long-term prospects despite the recent challenges.

Happiest Minds Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue463.82417.29+11.15%390.87+18.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total299.86262.77+14.12%235.43+27.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.0414.69+50.03%14.24+54.78%
Total Operating Expense401.02336.02+19.34%315.78+26.99%
Operating Income62.881.27-22.73%75.09-16.37%
Net Income Before Taxes68.4196.15-28.85%78.68-13.05%
Net Income51.0371.98-29.11%58.33-12.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.394.14-18.21%4.02-15.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹51.03Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹463.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.