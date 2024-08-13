Happiest Minds Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.52% YOY

Happiest Minds Technologies Q1 Results Live : Happiest Minds Technologies declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, with revenue rising by 18.66% year-on-year. However, despite the robust revenue growth, the company's profit decreased by 12.52% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing the performance to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 11.15%, while profit saw a steep decline of 29.11%. This indicates a challenging quarter for Happiest Minds Technologies in terms of profitability, even though revenue trends were positive.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 14.12% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 27.37% year-on-year. This rise in expenses has likely contributed to the decrease in profit margins for the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income for the quarter was down by 22.73% q-o-q and decreased by 16.37% YoY, reflecting the impact of rising costs and competitive pressures on the company's operating efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.39, which marks a decrease of 15.67% YoY. This decline in EPS further underscores the profitability challenges faced by Happiest Minds Technologies during the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered a -0.17% return in the last week, -6.89% return over the last six months, and a -13.77% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a downward trend in investor sentiment towards the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Happiest Minds Technologies has a market capitalization of ₹11555.08 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹970 and a 52-week low of ₹741, reflecting significant volatility in its share price.

As of 13 Aug, 2024, out of the 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating while 3 analysts have recommended a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date remains to Buy, suggesting optimism about the company's long-term prospects despite the recent challenges.

Happiest Minds Technologies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 463.82 417.29 +11.15% 390.87 +18.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 299.86 262.77 +14.12% 235.43 +27.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.04 14.69 +50.03% 14.24 +54.78% Total Operating Expense 401.02 336.02 +19.34% 315.78 +26.99% Operating Income 62.8 81.27 -22.73% 75.09 -16.37% Net Income Before Taxes 68.41 96.15 -28.85% 78.68 -13.05% Net Income 51.03 71.98 -29.11% 58.33 -12.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.39 4.14 -18.21% 4.02 -15.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹51.03Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹463.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}