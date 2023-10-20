Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 1.6% YOY
Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 14.38% YoY & profit decreased by 1.6% YoY
Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 14.38% YoY & profit decreased by 1.6% YoY
Happiest Minds Technologies declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 14.38% & the profit decreased by 1.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.03% and the profit increased by 0.22%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.35% q-o-q & increased by 28.48% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.36% q-o-q & decreased by 15.78% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.9 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 4.65% Y-o-Y.
Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered -2.43% return in the last 1 week, 4.59% return in last 6 months and -5.06% YTD return.
Currently the Happiest Minds Technologies has a market cap of ₹12466.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1028.6 & ₹763.25 respectively.
As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
Happiest Minds Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|406.62
|390.87
|+4.03%
|355.51
|+14.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|255.1
|235.43
|+8.35%
|198.56
|+28.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.55
|14.24
|+2.18%
|9.71
|+49.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|338.56
|315.78
|+7.21%
|274.7
|+23.25%
|Operating Income
|68.06
|75.09
|-9.36%
|80.81
|-15.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|79.12
|78.68
|+0.56%
|80.11
|-1.24%
|Net Income
|58.46
|58.33
|+0.22%
|59.41
|-1.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.9
|4.02
|-2.99%
|4.09
|-4.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹58.46Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹406.62Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!