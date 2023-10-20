Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 1.6% YOY

Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 1.6% YOY

Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 14.38% YoY & profit decreased by 1.6% YoY

Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 FY24 Results

Happiest Minds Technologies declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 14.38% & the profit decreased by 1.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.03% and the profit increased by 0.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.35% q-o-q & increased by 28.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.36% q-o-q & decreased by 15.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.9 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 4.65% Y-o-Y.

Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered -2.43% return in the last 1 week, 4.59% return in last 6 months and -5.06% YTD return.

Currently the Happiest Minds Technologies has a market cap of 12466.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1028.6 & 763.25 respectively.

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

Happiest Minds Technologies Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue406.62390.87+4.03%355.51+14.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total255.1235.43+8.35%198.56+28.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.5514.24+2.18%9.71+49.85%
Total Operating Expense338.56315.78+7.21%274.7+23.25%
Operating Income68.0675.09-9.36%80.81-15.78%
Net Income Before Taxes79.1278.68+0.56%80.11-1.24%
Net Income58.4658.33+0.22%59.41-1.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.94.02-2.99%4.09-4.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹58.46Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹406.62Cr

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 02:50 AM IST
