Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 1.6% YOY

Happiest Minds Technologies declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 14.38% & the profit decreased by 1.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.03% and the profit increased by 0.22%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.35% q-o-q & increased by 28.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.36% q-o-q & decreased by 15.78% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.9 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 4.65% Y-o-Y.

Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered -2.43% return in the last 1 week, 4.59% return in last 6 months and -5.06% YTD return.

Currently the Happiest Minds Technologies has a market cap of ₹12466.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1028.6 & ₹763.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

Happiest Minds Technologies Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 406.62 390.87 +4.03% 355.51 +14.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 255.1 235.43 +8.35% 198.56 +28.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.55 14.24 +2.18% 9.71 +49.85% Total Operating Expense 338.56 315.78 +7.21% 274.7 +23.25% Operating Income 68.06 75.09 -9.36% 80.81 -15.78% Net Income Before Taxes 79.12 78.68 +0.56% 80.11 -1.24% Net Income 58.46 58.33 +0.22% 59.41 -1.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.9 4.02 -2.99% 4.09 -4.65%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹58.46Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹406.62Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!