Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 15.29% YOY

Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 Results 2024:Happiest Minds Technologies declared their Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 13 Nov, 2024, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 28.29% year-over-year, amounting to ₹521.64 crore, while profit fell by 15.29% year-over-year, standing at ₹49.52 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue growth was reported at 12.47%, however, profit decreased by 2.96%. This decline in profit can be attributed to rising operational costs, as the Selling, General and Administrative expenses rose by 16.9% quarter-over-quarter and 37.42% year-over-year.

The operating income reflected a modest increase of 9.36% quarter-over-quarter and a slight rise of 0.91% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was recorded at ₹3.29, which also experienced a decline of 15.64% year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Happiest Minds Technologies has faced challenges, delivering a return of -7.24% over the last week, -9.73% over the last six months, and a significant -17.88% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹11,019.47 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹961 and a low of ₹732.

Analysts remain divided on the stock, with 2 out of 4 analysts covering the company recommending a hold rating, while the other 2 analysts suggest a buy rating. As of 15 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation was to buy, indicating potential optimism for future performance despite the recent declines.

Happiest Minds Technologies Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 521.64 463.82 +12.47% 406.62 +28.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 350.55 299.86 +16.9% 255.1 +37.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.12 22.04 +4.9% 14.55 +58.9% Total Operating Expense 452.96 401.02 +12.95% 338.56 +33.79% Operating Income 68.68 62.8 +9.36% 68.06 +0.91% Net Income Before Taxes 67.72 68.41 -1.01% 79.12 -14.41% Net Income 49.52 51.03 -2.96% 58.46 -15.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.29 3.39 -2.95% 3.9 -15.64%