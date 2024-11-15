Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 15.29% YOY

Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 28.29% YoY & profit decreased by 15.29% YoY, profit at 49.52 crore and revenue at 521.64 crore.

Published15 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024
Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 Results 2024:Happiest Minds Technologies declared their Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 13 Nov, 2024, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 28.29% year-over-year, amounting to 521.64 crore, while profit fell by 15.29% year-over-year, standing at 49.52 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue growth was reported at 12.47%, however, profit decreased by 2.96%. This decline in profit can be attributed to rising operational costs, as the Selling, General and Administrative expenses rose by 16.9% quarter-over-quarter and 37.42% year-over-year.

The operating income reflected a modest increase of 9.36% quarter-over-quarter and a slight rise of 0.91% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was recorded at 3.29, which also experienced a decline of 15.64% year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Happiest Minds Technologies has faced challenges, delivering a return of -7.24% over the last week, -9.73% over the last six months, and a significant -17.88% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization currently stands at 11,019.47 crore, with a 52-week high of 961 and a low of 732.

Analysts remain divided on the stock, with 2 out of 4 analysts covering the company recommending a hold rating, while the other 2 analysts suggest a buy rating. As of 15 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation was to buy, indicating potential optimism for future performance despite the recent declines.

Happiest Minds Technologies Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue521.64463.82+12.47%406.62+28.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total350.55299.86+16.9%255.1+37.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.1222.04+4.9%14.55+58.9%
Total Operating Expense452.96401.02+12.95%338.56+33.79%
Operating Income68.6862.8+9.36%68.06+0.91%
Net Income Before Taxes67.7268.41-1.01%79.12-14.41%
Net Income49.5251.03-2.96%58.46-15.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.293.39-2.95%3.9-15.64%
FAQs
₹49.52Cr
₹521.64Cr
