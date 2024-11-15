Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 15.29% YOY

Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 Results 2024:Happiest Minds Technologies declared their Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 13 Nov, 2024, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 28.29% year-over-year, amounting to ₹521.64 crore, while profit fell by 15.29% year-over-year, standing at ₹49.52 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue growth was reported at 12.47%, however, profit decreased by 2.96%. This decline in profit can be attributed to rising operational costs, as the Selling, General and Administrative expenses rose by 16.9% quarter-over-quarter and 37.42% year-over-year.
The operating income reflected a modest increase of 9.36% quarter-over-quarter and a slight rise of 0.91% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was recorded at ₹3.29, which also experienced a decline of 15.64% year-over-year.
In terms of stock performance, Happiest Minds Technologies has faced challenges, delivering a return of -7.24% over the last week, -9.73% over the last six months, and a significant -17.88% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹11,019.47 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹961 and a low of ₹732.
Analysts remain divided on the stock, with 2 out of 4 analysts covering the company recommending a hold rating, while the other 2 analysts suggest a buy rating. As of 15 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation was to buy, indicating potential optimism for future performance despite the recent declines.
Happiest Minds Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|521.64
|463.82
|+12.47%
|406.62
|+28.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|350.55
|299.86
|+16.9%
|255.1
|+37.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.12
|22.04
|+4.9%
|14.55
|+58.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|452.96
|401.02
|+12.95%
|338.56
|+33.79%
|Operating Income
|68.68
|62.8
|+9.36%
|68.06
|+0.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|67.72
|68.41
|-1.01%
|79.12
|-14.41%
|Net Income
|49.52
|51.03
|-2.96%
|58.46
|-15.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.29
|3.39
|-2.95%
|3.9
|-15.64%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
