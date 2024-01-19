Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.54% YoY

Happiest Minds Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 11.72% & the profit increased by 3.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.8% and the profit increased by 1.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.47% q-o-q & increased by 25.17% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.32% q-o-q & decreased by 8.25% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.91 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 9.45% Y-o-Y.
Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered 3.7% return in the last 1 week, -1.91% return in the last 6 months, and 3.31% YTD return.
Currently, Happiest Minds Technologies has a market cap of ₹13799.77 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1023 & ₹763.25 respectively.
As of 19 Jan, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
Happiest Minds Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|409.88
|406.62
|+0.8%
|366.88
|+11.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|261.39
|255.1
|+2.47%
|208.82
|+25.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.81
|14.55
|+1.79%
|9.92
|+49.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|342.72
|338.56
|+1.23%
|293.68
|+16.7%
|Operating Income
|67.16
|68.06
|-1.32%
|73.2
|-8.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|80.73
|79.12
|+2.03%
|75.24
|+7.3%
|Net Income
|59.62
|58.46
|+1.98%
|57.58
|+3.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.91
|3.9
|+0.19%
|4.32
|-9.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹59.62Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹409.88Cr
