Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.54% YoY

Happiest Minds Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 11.72% & the profit increased by 3.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.8% and the profit increased by 1.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.47% q-o-q & increased by 25.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.32% q-o-q & decreased by 8.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.91 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 9.45% Y-o-Y.

Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered 3.7% return in the last 1 week, -1.91% return in the last 6 months, and 3.31% YTD return.

Currently, Happiest Minds Technologies has a market cap of ₹13799.77 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1023 & ₹763.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 19 Jan, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Happiest Minds Technologies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 409.88 406.62 +0.8% 366.88 +11.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 261.39 255.1 +2.47% 208.82 +25.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.81 14.55 +1.79% 9.92 +49.29% Total Operating Expense 342.72 338.56 +1.23% 293.68 +16.7% Operating Income 67.16 68.06 -1.32% 73.2 -8.25% Net Income Before Taxes 80.73 79.12 +2.03% 75.24 +7.3% Net Income 59.62 58.46 +1.98% 57.58 +3.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.91 3.9 +0.19% 4.32 -9.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹59.62Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹409.88Cr

