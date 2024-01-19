Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.54% YoY

Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live

Happiest Minds Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 11.72% & the profit increased by 3.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.8% and the profit increased by 1.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.47% q-o-q & increased by 25.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.32% q-o-q & decreased by 8.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.91 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 9.45% Y-o-Y.

Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered 3.7% return in the last 1 week, -1.91% return in the last 6 months, and 3.31% YTD return.

Currently, Happiest Minds Technologies has a market cap of 13799.77 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1023 & 763.25 respectively.

As of 19 Jan, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Happiest Minds Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue409.88406.62+0.8%366.88+11.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total261.39255.1+2.47%208.82+25.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.8114.55+1.79%9.92+49.29%
Total Operating Expense342.72338.56+1.23%293.68+16.7%
Operating Income67.1668.06-1.32%73.2-8.25%
Net Income Before Taxes80.7379.12+2.03%75.24+7.3%
Net Income59.6258.46+1.98%57.58+3.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.913.9+0.19%4.32-9.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹59.62Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹409.88Cr

