 Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 Results: Net profit rises 3.6% to ₹59.6 crore, revenue up 12% YoY | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 17 2024 15:59:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.65 -4.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,536.90 -8.46%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 980.35 -2.85%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 482.30 -0.56%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 805.55 -1.63%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 Results: Net profit rises 3.6% to 59.6 crore, revenue up 12% YoY
Back Back

Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 Results: Net profit rises 3.6% to ₹59.6 crore, revenue up 12% YoY

 Nikita Prasad

Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 Results: The IT services company's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 12 per cent at ₹410 crore, compared to ₹367 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Happiest Minds Technologies reported a net profit of ₹59,6 crorePremium
Happiest Minds Technologies reported a net profit of 59,6 crore

Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 Results: Happiest Minds Technologies announced it October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 3.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at 59.6 crore, compared to 57.5 crore in the year-ago period. The IT services company's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 12 per cent at 410 crore, compared to 367 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On the operating front, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in the December quarter rose 8.2 per cent to 105 crore, compared to 97.2 crore in the year-ago period. 

The company said that it has beaten EBITDA profit guidance for the fifteenth quarter in a row. The EBITDA margin stood at 19.7 per cent in the third quarter compared to 24.4 per cent in the corresponding period last year. 

“We have delivered healthy growth in profits of 12 per cent  in the current nine month period and have beaten profit guidance for the fifteenth quarter in a row. I would like to reiterate that our growth in profit numbers is despite considering above industry average pay increase, and continued investments in newer technologies,'' said Venkatraman N, Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer, Happiest Minds Technologies.

Happiest Minds' revenue in constant currency reported a 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase and a 9.4 per cent year-on-year growth. The operating revenues in US dollars stood at $49.4 million, reflecting a 0.5 per cent quarterly expansion and a nine per cent annual gain. Happiest Minds free cash flows stood at 98.94 crore. Additionally, the earnings per share (diluted) for the quarter stood at 3.96.

"..continued to deliver industry-leading revenue growth in a generally difficult quarter for the industry. We have strengthened our sales engine by creating a focused Gen-AI business unit. Effective April 2024, we will be creating five industry groups, operating as independent profit centres and led by specialised industry managers. We expect these changes to add significantly towards our FY25 growth,'' said Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Tech.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 17 Jan 2024, 08:09 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App