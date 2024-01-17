Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 Results: Net profit rises 3.6% to ₹59.6 crore, revenue up 12% YoY
Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 Results: The IT services company's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 12 per cent at ₹410 crore, compared to ₹367 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 Results: Happiest Minds Technologies announced it October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 3.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹59.6 crore, compared to ₹57.5 crore in the year-ago period. The IT services company's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 12 per cent at ₹410 crore, compared to ₹367 crore in the corresponding period last year.