Happiest Minds Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.84% YOY

Happiest Minds Technologies Q4 Results Live : Happiest Minds Technologies declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.4% & the profit increased by 24.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.81% and the profit increased by 20.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.53% q-o-q & increased by 18.85% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 21.01% q-o-q & increased by 2.57% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.14 for Q4 which increased by 4.05% Y-o-Y.
Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered -1.44% return in the last 1 week, -2.32% return in last 6 months and -10.08% YTD return.
Currently the Happiest Minds Technologies has a market cap of ₹12033.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1023 & ₹741 respectively.
As of 08 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 08 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Happiest Minds Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|417.29
|409.88
|+1.81%
|377.98
|+10.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|262.77
|261.39
|+0.53%
|221.09
|+18.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.69
|14.81
|-0.81%
|12.94
|+13.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|336.02
|342.72
|-1.95%
|298.75
|+12.48%
|Operating Income
|81.27
|67.16
|+21.01%
|79.23
|+2.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|96.15
|80.73
|+19.1%
|78.93
|+21.82%
|Net Income
|71.98
|59.62
|+20.73%
|57.66
|+24.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.14
|3.91
|+6.07%
|3.98
|+4.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹71.98Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹417.29Cr
