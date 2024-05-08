Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Happiest Minds Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.84% YOY

Happiest Minds Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.84% YOY

Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.4% YoY & profit increased by 24.84% YoY

Happiest Minds Technologies Q4 Results Live

Happiest Minds Technologies Q4 Results Live : Happiest Minds Technologies declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.4% & the profit increased by 24.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.81% and the profit increased by 20.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.53% q-o-q & increased by 18.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.01% q-o-q & increased by 2.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.14 for Q4 which increased by 4.05% Y-o-Y.

Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered -1.44% return in the last 1 week, -2.32% return in last 6 months and -10.08% YTD return.

Currently the Happiest Minds Technologies has a market cap of 12033.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1023 & 741 respectively.

As of 08 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Happiest Minds Technologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue417.29409.88+1.81%377.98+10.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total262.77261.39+0.53%221.09+18.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.6914.81-0.81%12.94+13.52%
Total Operating Expense336.02342.72-1.95%298.75+12.48%
Operating Income81.2767.16+21.01%79.23+2.57%
Net Income Before Taxes96.1580.73+19.1%78.93+21.82%
Net Income71.9859.62+20.73%57.66+24.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.143.91+6.07%3.98+4.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹71.98Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹417.29Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.