Happiest Minds Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.84% YOY

Happiest Minds Technologies Q4 Results Live : Happiest Minds Technologies declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.4% & the profit increased by 24.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.81% and the profit increased by 20.73%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.53% q-o-q & increased by 18.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.01% q-o-q & increased by 2.57% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.14 for Q4 which increased by 4.05% Y-o-Y.

Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered -1.44% return in the last 1 week, -2.32% return in last 6 months and -10.08% YTD return.

Currently the Happiest Minds Technologies has a market cap of ₹12033.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1023 & ₹741 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Happiest Minds Technologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 417.29 409.88 +1.81% 377.98 +10.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 262.77 261.39 +0.53% 221.09 +18.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.69 14.81 -0.81% 12.94 +13.52% Total Operating Expense 336.02 342.72 -1.95% 298.75 +12.48% Operating Income 81.27 67.16 +21.01% 79.23 +2.57% Net Income Before Taxes 96.15 80.73 +19.1% 78.93 +21.82% Net Income 71.98 59.62 +20.73% 57.66 +24.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.14 3.91 +6.07% 3.98 +4.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹71.98Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹417.29Cr

