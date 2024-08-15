Hardwyn India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 20.67% YOY

Hardwyn India Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 11.03% YoY & profit increased by 20.67% YoY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Hardwyn India Q1 Results Live
Hardwyn India Q1 Results Live

Hardwyn India Q1 Results Live : Hardwyn India Q1 Results Live: Hardwyn India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 11.03% YoY, and the profit rose by an impressive 20.67% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.3% and the profit decreased by a significant 59.79%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a mixed trend. These expenses declined by 2.23% on a quarter-on-quarter basis but surged by 24.63% year-on-year.

Operating income for Hardwyn India was down by 59.8% q-o-q, but on a YoY basis, it witnessed an increase of 31.81%. This mixed performance highlights the challenges and opportunities the company faced during the quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at 0.04, reflecting a 33.33% increase year-on-year. This increase in EPS is a positive indicator for the shareholders.

Despite the positive YoY growth in revenue and profit, the stock has delivered a negative return of -2.67% over the last week, -33.26% over the last six months, and -31.87% on a year-to-date basis. This performance indicates investor concerns and market volatility.

Currently, Hardwyn India has a market capitalization of 967.45 Cr, with a 52-week high of 52 and a low of 26. The market is closely watching how the company navigates its financial challenges and opportunities in the upcoming quarters.

Hardwyn India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue40.9344.15-7.3%36.86+11.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.011.04-2.23%0.81+24.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.420.94-54.94%0.07+546.27%
Total Operating Expense38.9139.12-0.55%35.33+10.13%
Operating Income2.025.03-59.8%1.53+31.81%
Net Income Before Taxes1.894.88-61.26%1.56+20.78%
Net Income1.343.33-59.79%1.11+20.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.040.09-55.56%0.03+33.33%
FAQs
₹1.34Cr
₹40.93Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM IST
