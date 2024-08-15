Hardwyn India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 20.67% YOY

Hardwyn India Q1 Results Live : Hardwyn India Q1 Results Live: Hardwyn India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 11.03% YoY, and the profit rose by an impressive 20.67% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.3% and the profit decreased by a significant 59.79%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a mixed trend. These expenses declined by 2.23% on a quarter-on-quarter basis but surged by 24.63% year-on-year.

Operating income for Hardwyn India was down by 59.8% q-o-q, but on a YoY basis, it witnessed an increase of 31.81%. This mixed performance highlights the challenges and opportunities the company faced during the quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at ₹0.04, reflecting a 33.33% increase year-on-year. This increase in EPS is a positive indicator for the shareholders.

Despite the positive YoY growth in revenue and profit, the stock has delivered a negative return of -2.67% over the last week, -33.26% over the last six months, and -31.87% on a year-to-date basis. This performance indicates investor concerns and market volatility.

Currently, Hardwyn India has a market capitalization of ₹967.45 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹52 and a low of ₹26. The market is closely watching how the company navigates its financial challenges and opportunities in the upcoming quarters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hardwyn India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 40.93 44.15 -7.3% 36.86 +11.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.01 1.04 -2.23% 0.81 +24.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.42 0.94 -54.94% 0.07 +546.27% Total Operating Expense 38.91 39.12 -0.55% 35.33 +10.13% Operating Income 2.02 5.03 -59.8% 1.53 +31.81% Net Income Before Taxes 1.89 4.88 -61.26% 1.56 +20.78% Net Income 1.34 3.33 -59.79% 1.11 +20.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.04 0.09 -55.56% 0.03 +33.33%

