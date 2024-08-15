Hardwyn India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 20.67% YOY

Hardwyn India Q1 Results Live : Hardwyn India Q1 Results Live: Hardwyn India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 11.03% YoY, and the profit rose by an impressive 20.67% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.3% and the profit decreased by a significant 59.79%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a mixed trend. These expenses declined by 2.23% on a quarter-on-quarter basis but surged by 24.63% year-on-year.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Operating income for Hardwyn India was down by 59.8% q-o-q, but on a YoY basis, it witnessed an increase of 31.81%. This mixed performance highlights the challenges and opportunities the company faced during the quarter.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at ₹0.04, reflecting a 33.33% increase year-on-year. This increase in EPS is a positive indicator for the shareholders.
Despite the positive YoY growth in revenue and profit, the stock has delivered a negative return of -2.67% over the last week, -33.26% over the last six months, and -31.87% on a year-to-date basis. This performance indicates investor concerns and market volatility.
Currently, Hardwyn India has a market capitalization of ₹967.45 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹52 and a low of ₹26. The market is closely watching how the company navigates its financial challenges and opportunities in the upcoming quarters.
Hardwyn India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|40.93
|44.15
|-7.3%
|36.86
|+11.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.01
|1.04
|-2.23%
|0.81
|+24.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.42
|0.94
|-54.94%
|0.07
|+546.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|38.91
|39.12
|-0.55%
|35.33
|+10.13%
|Operating Income
|2.02
|5.03
|-59.8%
|1.53
|+31.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.89
|4.88
|-61.26%
|1.56
|+20.78%
|Net Income
|1.34
|3.33
|-59.79%
|1.11
|+20.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.04
|0.09
|-55.56%
|0.03
|+33.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.34Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹40.93Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar