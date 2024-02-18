Hardwyn India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 32% YOY

Hardwyn India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.91% & the profit increased by 32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 24.94% and the profit increased by 190.83%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.92% q-o-q & increased by 21.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 196.15% q-o-q & increased by 37.91% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 24.88% Y-o-Y.
Hardwyn India has delivered -2.09% return in the last 1 week, 0.48% return in last 6 months and 3.69% YTD return.
Currently the Hardwyn India has a market cap of ₹1472.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹57.15 & ₹17.58 respectively.
Hardwyn India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|39.9
|31.94
|+24.94%
|34.72
|+14.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.98
|0.9
|+8.92%
|0.81
|+21.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.14
|0.07
|+104.04%
|0.07
|+100.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|33.39
|29.74
|+12.28%
|30
|+11.29%
|Operating Income
|6.51
|2.2
|+196.15%
|4.72
|+37.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.07
|2.09
|+190.69%
|4.53
|+34.09%
|Net Income
|4.31
|1.48
|+190.83%
|3.27
|+32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|0.04
|+200%
|0.16
|-24.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.31Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹39.9Cr
