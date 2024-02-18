Hardwyn India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 32% YOY

Hardwyn India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.91% & the profit increased by 32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 24.94% and the profit increased by 190.83%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.92% q-o-q & increased by 21.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 196.15% q-o-q & increased by 37.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 24.88% Y-o-Y.

Hardwyn India has delivered -2.09% return in the last 1 week, 0.48% return in last 6 months and 3.69% YTD return.

Currently the Hardwyn India has a market cap of ₹1472.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹57.15 & ₹17.58 respectively.

Hardwyn India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 39.9 31.94 +24.94% 34.72 +14.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.98 0.9 +8.92% 0.81 +21.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.14 0.07 +104.04% 0.07 +100.15% Total Operating Expense 33.39 29.74 +12.28% 30 +11.29% Operating Income 6.51 2.2 +196.15% 4.72 +37.91% Net Income Before Taxes 6.07 2.09 +190.69% 4.53 +34.09% Net Income 4.31 1.48 +190.83% 3.27 +32% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 0.04 +200% 0.16 -24.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.31Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹39.9Cr

