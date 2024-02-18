Hello User
Hardwyn India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 32% YOY

Hardwyn India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 32% YOY

Livemint

Hardwyn India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.91% YoY & profit increased by 32% YoY

Hardwyn India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Hardwyn India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.91% & the profit increased by 32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 24.94% and the profit increased by 190.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.92% q-o-q & increased by 21.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 196.15% q-o-q & increased by 37.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.12 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 24.88% Y-o-Y.

Hardwyn India has delivered -2.09% return in the last 1 week, 0.48% return in last 6 months and 3.69% YTD return.

Currently the Hardwyn India has a market cap of 1472.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of 57.15 & 17.58 respectively.

Hardwyn India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue39.931.94+24.94%34.72+14.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.980.9+8.92%0.81+21.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.140.07+104.04%0.07+100.15%
Total Operating Expense33.3929.74+12.28%30+11.29%
Operating Income6.512.2+196.15%4.72+37.91%
Net Income Before Taxes6.072.09+190.69%4.53+34.09%
Net Income4.311.48+190.83%3.27+32%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.120.04+200%0.16-24.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.31Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹39.9Cr

