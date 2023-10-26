Harley-Davidson Q3 results: Profit plunges 24% due to drop in discretionary spending
Harley-Davidson’s net profit falls at $198.6 million, or $1.38 per share, from $261.2 million, or $1.78 per share, a year ago
American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc has reported a 24% plunge in profit for the third quarter ended September 30. The company attributed the decline in profit to a drop in discretionary spending due to higher borrowing costs and inflationary pressures.
