Harley-Davidson Q3 results: Profit plunges 24% due to drop in discretionary spending

American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc has reported a 24% plunge in profit for the third quarter ended September 30. The company attributed the decline in profit to a drop in discretionary spending due to higher borrowing costs and inflationary pressures.

Its net profit fell at $198.6 million, or $1.38 per share, from $261.2 million, or $1.78 per share, a year ago.

Harley said it has maintained margin growth through its wealthier customer base, but hasn't been as successful in luring younger riders with the release of the Sportster S models and electric bikes that sell for nearly half the price of its popular Cruiser, Trike, and long-distance Touring models.

Its sales from motorcycles and related products dropped about 9% at $1.30 billion in the September quarter.

The company said that global motorcycle shipments fell 20% during the third quarter due to the production suspension announced in late second quarter.

Harley said that because of the successful launch of two new CVO motorcycles, CVO retail sales rose 25%.

“Against a challenging macro and consumer backdrop, we have been able to achieve a result that preserves profitability at an industry leading level. In addition, we successfully launched our pinnacle CVO motorcycles, with CVO retail sales up 25%," said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson in a statement.

“Harley-Davidson remains committed to its Hardwire strategy with a focus on both desirability and profitability, and we will do everything possible to achieve our goals while being realistic that current market conditions are complex. We are gearing up for '24 and will ensure that we are fully aligned and ready as we close out the year with Q4," Zeitz also said.

In the previous quarters, Harley's price rise and surcharge for popular models had lifted its earnings per share.

Rival Polaris Inc’s sales fell 4% this week, which indicates an increasingly cautious consumer environment because of higher interest rates.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!