Harrisons Malayalam Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 146.66% YoY

Harrisons Malayalam Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.89% YoY & loss increased by 146.66% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Harrisons Malayalam Q1 Results Live
Harrisons Malayalam Q1 Results Live

Harrisons Malayalam Q1 Results Live : Harrisons Malayalam declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline increased by 1.89% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss surged by a staggering 146.66% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.73%, and the loss decreased by 41.27%.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which dropped by 3.67% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 4.12% YoY. Despite these cost-cutting measures, the operating income plummeted by 479.2% QoQ and decreased by 295.4% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -3.04, marking a decrease of 147.15% YoY. This significant drop in EPS reflects the company's ongoing struggles to achieve profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Harrisons Malayalam has delivered a -6.15% return in the past week. However, the stock has shown a robust performance over a longer period, with a 35.85% return in the last six months and a 25.03% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Harrisons Malayalam has a market capitalization of 401.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 265.1, while the 52-week low is 130.15. These metrics indicate a volatile trading range for the company over the past year.

Harrisons Malayalam Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue97.66140.98-30.73%95.85+1.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total41.5343.11-3.67%43.32-4.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.561.92-18.8%1.17+32.43%
Total Operating Expense103.47141.99-27.13%97.32+6.32%
Operating Income-5.81-1-479.2%-1.47-295.4%
Net Income Before Taxes-5.61-1.98-183.89%-2.28-146.66%
Net Income-5.61-9.56+41.27%-2.28-146.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.04-5.18+41.31%-1.23-147.15%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-5.61Cr
₹97.66Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsHarrisons Malayalam Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 146.66% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue