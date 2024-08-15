Harrisons Malayalam Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 146.66% YoY

Harrisons Malayalam Q1 Results Live : Harrisons Malayalam declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline increased by 1.89% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss surged by a staggering 146.66% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.73%, and the loss decreased by 41.27%.
The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which dropped by 3.67% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 4.12% YoY. Despite these cost-cutting measures, the operating income plummeted by 479.2% QoQ and decreased by 295.4% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-3.04, marking a decrease of 147.15% YoY. This significant drop in EPS reflects the company's ongoing struggles to achieve profitability.
In terms of stock performance, Harrisons Malayalam has delivered a -6.15% return in the past week. However, the stock has shown a robust performance over a longer period, with a 35.85% return in the last six months and a 25.03% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Harrisons Malayalam has a market capitalization of ₹401.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹265.1, while the 52-week low is ₹130.15. These metrics indicate a volatile trading range for the company over the past year.
Harrisons Malayalam Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|97.66
|140.98
|-30.73%
|95.85
|+1.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|41.53
|43.11
|-3.67%
|43.32
|-4.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.56
|1.92
|-18.8%
|1.17
|+32.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|103.47
|141.99
|-27.13%
|97.32
|+6.32%
|Operating Income
|-5.81
|-1
|-479.2%
|-1.47
|-295.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-5.61
|-1.98
|-183.89%
|-2.28
|-146.66%
|Net Income
|-5.61
|-9.56
|+41.27%
|-2.28
|-146.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.04
|-5.18
|+41.31%
|-1.23
|-147.15%
