Harrisons Malayalam Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 146.66% YoY

Harrisons Malayalam Q1 Results Live : Harrisons Malayalam declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline increased by 1.89% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss surged by a staggering 146.66% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.73%, and the loss decreased by 41.27%.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which dropped by 3.67% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 4.12% YoY. Despite these cost-cutting measures, the operating income plummeted by 479.2% QoQ and decreased by 295.4% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-3.04, marking a decrease of 147.15% YoY. This significant drop in EPS reflects the company's ongoing struggles to achieve profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Harrisons Malayalam has delivered a -6.15% return in the past week. However, the stock has shown a robust performance over a longer period, with a 35.85% return in the last six months and a 25.03% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Harrisons Malayalam has a market capitalization of ₹401.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹265.1, while the 52-week low is ₹130.15. These metrics indicate a volatile trading range for the company over the past year.

Harrisons Malayalam Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 97.66 140.98 -30.73% 95.85 +1.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 41.53 43.11 -3.67% 43.32 -4.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.56 1.92 -18.8% 1.17 +32.43% Total Operating Expense 103.47 141.99 -27.13% 97.32 +6.32% Operating Income -5.81 -1 -479.2% -1.47 -295.4% Net Income Before Taxes -5.61 -1.98 -183.89% -2.28 -146.66% Net Income -5.61 -9.56 +41.27% -2.28 -146.66% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.04 -5.18 +41.31% -1.23 -147.15%