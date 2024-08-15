Hello User
Harrisons Malayalam Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 146.66% YoY

Harrisons Malayalam Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 146.66% YoY

Livemint

Harrisons Malayalam Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.89% YoY & loss increased by 146.66% YoY

Harrisons Malayalam Q1 Results Live

Harrisons Malayalam Q1 Results Live : Harrisons Malayalam declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline increased by 1.89% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss surged by a staggering 146.66% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 30.73%, and the loss decreased by 41.27%.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which dropped by 3.67% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 4.12% YoY. Despite these cost-cutting measures, the operating income plummeted by 479.2% QoQ and decreased by 295.4% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -3.04, marking a decrease of 147.15% YoY. This significant drop in EPS reflects the company's ongoing struggles to achieve profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Harrisons Malayalam has delivered a -6.15% return in the past week. However, the stock has shown a robust performance over a longer period, with a 35.85% return in the last six months and a 25.03% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Harrisons Malayalam has a market capitalization of 401.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 265.1, while the 52-week low is 130.15. These metrics indicate a volatile trading range for the company over the past year.

Harrisons Malayalam Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue97.66140.98-30.73%95.85+1.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total41.5343.11-3.67%43.32-4.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.561.92-18.8%1.17+32.43%
Total Operating Expense103.47141.99-27.13%97.32+6.32%
Operating Income-5.81-1-479.2%-1.47-295.4%
Net Income Before Taxes-5.61-1.98-183.89%-2.28-146.66%
Net Income-5.61-9.56+41.27%-2.28-146.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.04-5.18+41.31%-1.23-147.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-5.61Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹97.66Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

