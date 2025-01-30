Haryana Capfin Q3 Results 2025:Haryana Capfin declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 2.44% and a profit rise of 4.35% year-over-year. The profit stood at ₹0.24 crore while revenue reached ₹0.42 crore.
However, comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 93.15% and the profit decreased by 94.68%. This stark contrast highlights challenges faced by the company in maintaining its financial momentum.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a decline of 7.69% quarter-on-quarter, yet they increased by 9.09% year-on-year, indicating ongoing operational adjustments.
The operating income also reflected a downturn, down by 95.16% quarter-on-quarter but up by 3.57% year-on-year, suggesting potential operational inefficiencies that need addressing.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 registered at ₹0.46, which is an increase of 4.55% year-on-year, showcasing some resilience in profitability despite the overall revenue drop.
Haryana Capfin has recorded a -11.78% return over the last week, a -2.45% return over the last six months, and a staggering -32.18% year-to-date return, raising concerns among investors.
Currently, Haryana Capfin holds a market capitalization of ₹106.7 crore with a 52-week high of ₹447.9 and a low of ₹147, reflecting significant volatility in its stock performance.
Haryana Capfin Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.42
|6.13
|-93.15%
|0.41
|+2.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.12
|0.13
|-7.69%
|0.11
|+9.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.14
|0.14
|-0%
|0.13
|+7.69%
|Operating Income
|0.29
|5.99
|-95.16%
|0.28
|+3.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.36
|6.02
|-94.02%
|0.3
|+20%
|Net Income
|0.24
|4.51
|-94.68%
|0.23
|+4.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.46
|8.66
|-94.69%
|0.44
|+4.55%
