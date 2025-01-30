Haryana Capfin Q3 Results 2025:Haryana Capfin declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 2.44% and a profit rise of 4.35% year-over-year. The profit stood at ₹0.24 crore while revenue reached ₹0.42 crore.

However, comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 93.15% and the profit decreased by 94.68%. This stark contrast highlights challenges faced by the company in maintaining its financial momentum.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a decline of 7.69% quarter-on-quarter, yet they increased by 9.09% year-on-year, indicating ongoing operational adjustments.

The operating income also reflected a downturn, down by 95.16% quarter-on-quarter but up by 3.57% year-on-year, suggesting potential operational inefficiencies that need addressing.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 registered at ₹0.46, which is an increase of 4.55% year-on-year, showcasing some resilience in profitability despite the overall revenue drop.

Haryana Capfin has recorded a -11.78% return over the last week, a -2.45% return over the last six months, and a staggering -32.18% year-to-date return, raising concerns among investors.

Currently, Haryana Capfin holds a market capitalization of ₹106.7 crore with a 52-week high of ₹447.9 and a low of ₹147, reflecting significant volatility in its stock performance.

Haryana Capfin Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.42 6.13 -93.15% 0.41 +2.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.12 0.13 -7.69% 0.11 +9.09% Total Operating Expense 0.14 0.14 -0% 0.13 +7.69% Operating Income 0.29 5.99 -95.16% 0.28 +3.57% Net Income Before Taxes 0.36 6.02 -94.02% 0.3 +20% Net Income 0.24 4.51 -94.68% 0.23 +4.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.46 8.66 -94.69% 0.44 +4.55%