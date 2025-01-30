Haryana Capfin Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 4.35% YOY, profit at ₹0.24 crore and revenue at ₹0.42 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Haryana Capfin Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Haryana Capfin Q3 Results 2025:Haryana Capfin declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 2.44% and a profit rise of 4.35% year-over-year. The profit stood at 0.24 crore while revenue reached 0.42 crore.

However, comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 93.15% and the profit decreased by 94.68%. This stark contrast highlights challenges faced by the company in maintaining its financial momentum.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a decline of 7.69% quarter-on-quarter, yet they increased by 9.09% year-on-year, indicating ongoing operational adjustments.

The operating income also reflected a downturn, down by 95.16% quarter-on-quarter but up by 3.57% year-on-year, suggesting potential operational inefficiencies that need addressing.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 registered at 0.46, which is an increase of 4.55% year-on-year, showcasing some resilience in profitability despite the overall revenue drop.

Haryana Capfin has recorded a -11.78% return over the last week, a -2.45% return over the last six months, and a staggering -32.18% year-to-date return, raising concerns among investors.

Currently, Haryana Capfin holds a market capitalization of 106.7 crore with a 52-week high of 447.9 and a low of 147, reflecting significant volatility in its stock performance.

Haryana Capfin Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.426.13-93.15%0.41+2.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.120.13-7.69%0.11+9.09%
Total Operating Expense0.140.14-0%0.13+7.69%
Operating Income0.295.99-95.16%0.28+3.57%
Net Income Before Taxes0.366.02-94.02%0.3+20%
Net Income0.244.51-94.68%0.23+4.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.468.66-94.69%0.44+4.55%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.24Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0.42Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
