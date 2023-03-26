Home / Companies / Company Results /  Has India’s corporation tax gamble paid off yet?
From being raised to 45% in India’s historic budget of 1991, to now just around half of that, corporate tax rates in India have come a long way and are now indeed more competitive globally. A massive cut announced in 2019 effectively resulted in a 10-percentage-point drop in the tax rate, further reducing the burden on companies. The effective tax rate among Indian companies has now fallen below even the statutory concessional rate, a Mint analysis shows. Larger firms have benefited the most with a lower tax rate as they have availed more deductions and incentives or have shifted to the new lower tax regime. Such giveaways have, of course, come at a cost to the Centre. Meanwhile, the initial objective of freeing up corporate money to push jobs and investments remains unmet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Niti Kiran
Niti Kiran is a data journalist who really likes data. With over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research, she has an eye for detail. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
