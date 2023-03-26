Has India’s corporation tax gamble paid off yet?

From being raised to 45% in India’s historic budget of 1991, to now just around half of that, corporate tax rates in India have come a long way and are now indeed more competitive globally
From being raised to 45% in India’s historic budget of 1991, to now just around half of that, corporate tax rates in India have come a long way and are now indeed more competitive globally. A massive cut announced in 2019 effectively resulted in a 10-percentage-point drop in the tax rate, further reducing the burden on companies. The effective tax rate among Indian companies has now fallen below even the statutory concessional rate, a Mint analysis shows. Larger firms have benefited the most with a lower tax rate as they have availed more deductions and incentives or have shifted to the new lower tax regime. Such giveaways have, of course, come at a cost to the Centre. Meanwhile, the initial objective of freeing up corporate money to push jobs and investments remains unmet.
