Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 74.8% YOY

Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss decreased by 74.8% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live
Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live

Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live : Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live: Hasti Finance declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% and the loss decreased by 74.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.18% and the loss decreased by 82.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.33% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 33.33% year-over-year. This indicates a significant cost management improvement over the past year, despite a quarterly rise.

The operating income was down by 45.95% quarter-over-quarter but showed a notable increase of 74.37% year-over-year. This suggests that the company is making strides in improving its core business operations compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is -0 for Q1, which increased by 96.45% year-over-year. This marked improvement reflects the company's efforts to reduce losses and inch closer to profitability.

Hasti Finance has delivered a -5.81% return in the last week, -26.63% return in the last 6 months, and a -14.22% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a challenging year for the company's stock performance.

Currently, Hasti Finance has a market capitalization of 7.92 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 10.55 and 4.4, respectively. This highlights the volatility in the company's stock price over the past year.

Hasti Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.110.11+0.18%0.11-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00+33.33%0.01-33.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-27.27%0-25.58%
Total Operating Expense0.180.16+13.14%0.37-51.45%
Operating Income-0.06-0.04-45.95%-0.25+74.37%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.06-0.5+86.99%-0.25+74.37%
Net Income-0.06-0.37+82.5%-0.25+74.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0-0.32+98.69%-0.12+96.45%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-0.06Cr
₹0.11Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsHasti Finance Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 74.8% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.75
    11:08 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.38%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,940.75
    11:08 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    45.6 (1.58%)

    Dabur India

    612.05
    11:07 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    7.8 (1.29%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.30
    11:08 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.55 (0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    312.30
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    21.95 (7.56%)

    Zensar Technologies

    784.00
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    42.05 (5.67%)

    Birlasoft

    594.65
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    28.75 (5.08%)

    Mphasis

    2,854.20
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    137.3 (5.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue