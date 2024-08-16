Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 74.8% YOY

Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live : Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live: Hasti Finance declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% and the loss decreased by 74.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.18% and the loss decreased by 82.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.33% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 33.33% year-over-year. This indicates a significant cost management improvement over the past year, despite a quarterly rise.

The operating income was down by 45.95% quarter-over-quarter but showed a notable increase of 74.37% year-over-year. This suggests that the company is making strides in improving its core business operations compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹-0 for Q1, which increased by 96.45% year-over-year. This marked improvement reflects the company's efforts to reduce losses and inch closer to profitability.

Hasti Finance has delivered a -5.81% return in the last week, -26.63% return in the last 6 months, and a -14.22% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a challenging year for the company's stock performance.

Currently, Hasti Finance has a market capitalization of ₹7.92 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹10.55 and ₹4.4, respectively. This highlights the volatility in the company's stock price over the past year.

Hasti Finance Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.11 0.11 +0.18% 0.11 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0 +33.33% 0.01 -33.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -27.27% 0 -25.58% Total Operating Expense 0.18 0.16 +13.14% 0.37 -51.45% Operating Income -0.06 -0.04 -45.95% -0.25 +74.37% Net Income Before Taxes -0.06 -0.5 +86.99% -0.25 +74.37% Net Income -0.06 -0.37 +82.5% -0.25 +74.8% Diluted Normalized EPS -0 -0.32 +98.69% -0.12 +96.45%