Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 74.8% YOY

Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 74.8% YOY

Livemint

Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss decreased by 74.8% YoY

Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live

Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live : Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live: Hasti Finance declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% and the loss decreased by 74.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.18% and the loss decreased by 82.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.33% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 33.33% year-over-year. This indicates a significant cost management improvement over the past year, despite a quarterly rise.

The operating income was down by 45.95% quarter-over-quarter but showed a notable increase of 74.37% year-over-year. This suggests that the company is making strides in improving its core business operations compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is -0 for Q1, which increased by 96.45% year-over-year. This marked improvement reflects the company's efforts to reduce losses and inch closer to profitability.

Hasti Finance has delivered a -5.81% return in the last week, -26.63% return in the last 6 months, and a -14.22% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a challenging year for the company's stock performance.

Currently, Hasti Finance has a market capitalization of 7.92 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 10.55 and 4.4, respectively. This highlights the volatility in the company's stock price over the past year.

Hasti Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.110.11+0.18%0.11-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00+33.33%0.01-33.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-27.27%0-25.58%
Total Operating Expense0.180.16+13.14%0.37-51.45%
Operating Income-0.06-0.04-45.95%-0.25+74.37%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.06-0.5+86.99%-0.25+74.37%
Net Income-0.06-0.37+82.5%-0.25+74.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0-0.32+98.69%-0.12+96.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.06Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.11Cr

