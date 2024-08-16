Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 74.8% YOY

Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live : Hasti Finance Q1 Results Live: Hasti Finance declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% and the loss decreased by 74.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.18% and the loss decreased by 82.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.33% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 33.33% year-over-year. This indicates a significant cost management improvement over the past year, despite a quarterly rise.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was down by 45.95% quarter-over-quarter but showed a notable increase of 74.37% year-over-year. This suggests that the company is making strides in improving its core business operations compared to the same period last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹-0 for Q1, which increased by 96.45% year-over-year. This marked improvement reflects the company's efforts to reduce losses and inch closer to profitability.
Hasti Finance has delivered a -5.81% return in the last week, -26.63% return in the last 6 months, and a -14.22% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a challenging year for the company's stock performance.
Currently, Hasti Finance has a market capitalization of ₹7.92 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹10.55 and ₹4.4, respectively. This highlights the volatility in the company's stock price over the past year.
Hasti Finance Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.11
|0.11
|+0.18%
|0.11
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0
|+33.33%
|0.01
|-33.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-27.27%
|0
|-25.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.18
|0.16
|+13.14%
|0.37
|-51.45%
|Operating Income
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-45.95%
|-0.25
|+74.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.06
|-0.5
|+86.99%
|-0.25
|+74.37%
|Net Income
|-0.06
|-0.37
|+82.5%
|-0.25
|+74.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0
|-0.32
|+98.69%
|-0.12
|+96.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.06Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.11Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar