Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 16.67% YoY

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 10.74% YoY & loss increased by 16.67% YoY.

Published11 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Q2 Results Live
Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Q2 Results Live

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Q2 Results Live : Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom declared their Q2 results on 10 Oct, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 10.74% year-on-year, while the loss increased by 16.67% compared to the same period last year. However, there was a slight improvement from the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 0.45% and a significant reduction in loss by 36.58%.

Despite the overall decline in revenue, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 6.37% quarter-on-quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, these expenses increased by 7.31%, indicating ongoing cost pressures even as the company attempts to streamline operations.

The operating income for Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom was reported to be up by 26.73% from the previous quarter, although it still faced a significant drop of 62.64% when compared to the same quarter last year. This discrepancy highlights the volatility in operating performance for the company during this period.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at -0.07, reflecting a decrease of 16.67% year-on-year. This negative EPS indicates continued financial struggles for the company as it navigates through a competitive landscape.

On a positive note, Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom has reported a return of 7.63% over the last week, with returns of 6.24% over the past six months and 12.81% year-to-date. These figures may provide some reassurance to investors despite the current losses.

As of now, Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom has a market capitalization of 16.69 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 23.66 and a low of 16.16. Investors will be keen to see how the company adapts to these challenges in the coming quarters.

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.60.6+0.45%0.68-10.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.150.16-6.37%0.14+7.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04-1.43%0.04-1.9%
Total Operating Expense0.680.7-3.46%0.72-6.11%
Operating Income-0.07-0.1+26.73%-0.05-62.64%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.07-0.11+35.85%-0.05-37.85%
Net Income-0.06-0.09+36.58%-0.05-16.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.07-0.11+36.36%-0.06-16.67%
FAQs
₹-0.06Cr
₹0.6Cr
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
      Popular in Companies

