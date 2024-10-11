Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 16.67% YoY

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Q2 Results Live : Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom declared their Q2 results on 10 Oct, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 10.74% year-on-year, while the loss increased by 16.67% compared to the same period last year. However, there was a slight improvement from the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 0.45% and a significant reduction in loss by 36.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the overall decline in revenue, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 6.37% quarter-on-quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, these expenses increased by 7.31%, indicating ongoing cost pressures even as the company attempts to streamline operations.

The operating income for Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom was reported to be up by 26.73% from the previous quarter, although it still faced a significant drop of 62.64% when compared to the same quarter last year. This discrepancy highlights the volatility in operating performance for the company during this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹-0.07, reflecting a decrease of 16.67% year-on-year. This negative EPS indicates continued financial struggles for the company as it navigates through a competitive landscape.

On a positive note, Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom has reported a return of 7.63% over the last week, with returns of 6.24% over the past six months and 12.81% year-to-date. These figures may provide some reassurance to investors despite the current losses.

As of now, Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom has a market capitalization of ₹16.69 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹23.66 and a low of ₹16.16. Investors will be keen to see how the company adapts to these challenges in the coming quarters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.6 0.6 +0.45% 0.68 -10.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.15 0.16 -6.37% 0.14 +7.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.04 -1.43% 0.04 -1.9% Total Operating Expense 0.68 0.7 -3.46% 0.72 -6.11% Operating Income -0.07 -0.1 +26.73% -0.05 -62.64% Net Income Before Taxes -0.07 -0.11 +35.85% -0.05 -37.85% Net Income -0.06 -0.09 +36.58% -0.05 -16.67% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.07 -0.11 +36.36% -0.06 -16.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.06Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹0.6Cr

