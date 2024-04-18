Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Q4 FY24 results : loss at 0.01Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.74% YoY

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Q4 FY24 results : loss at ₹0.01Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.74% YoY

Livemint

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Q4 FY24 results : Revenue decreased by 6.74% YoY & loss at 0.01Cr

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Q4 FY24 Results Live

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom announced their Q4 FY24 results on 15th April, 2024. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 6.74% compared to the same period last year, with a loss of 0.01Cr.

In the previous fiscal year same period, the company had recorded a profit of 0.03Cr, indicating a significant decline in performance this quarter. Additionally, the revenue saw a 2.59% decline from the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom decreased by 2.78% sequentially and 27.59% year-on-year.

The operating income for the company was down by 1.79% quarter-on-quarter, but showed a substantial increase of 376.81% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stands at -0.01, marking a significant decrease of 124.7% year-on-year.

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom's stock performance in the market includes a -1.73% return in the last week, 4.77% return in the last 6 months, and 5.86% return year-to-date.

As of now, the company has a market capitalization of 15.66 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price of 23.08 and 15.25 respectively.

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.660.67-2.59%0.7-6.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.120.12-2.78%0.16-27.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04-1.66%0.04+1.47%
Total Operating Expense0.620.64-2.63%0.7-10.54%
Operating Income0.030.03-1.79%0.01+376.81%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.010.02-125%0.05-113.19%
Net Income-0.010.02-146.19%0.03-129.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.010.03-133.33%0.04-124.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.01Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.66Cr

