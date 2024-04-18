Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Q4 FY24 results : loss at ₹0.01Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.74% YoY

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom announced their Q4 FY24 results on 15th April, 2024. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 6.74% compared to the same period last year, with a loss of ₹0.01Cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous fiscal year same period, the company had recorded a profit of ₹0.03Cr, indicating a significant decline in performance this quarter. Additionally, the revenue saw a 2.59% decline from the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom decreased by 2.78% sequentially and 27.59% year-on-year.

The operating income for the company was down by 1.79% quarter-on-quarter, but showed a substantial increase of 376.81% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stands at ₹-0.01, marking a significant decrease of 124.7% year-on-year.

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom's stock performance in the market includes a -1.73% return in the last week, 4.77% return in the last 6 months, and 5.86% return year-to-date.

As of now, the company has a market capitalization of ₹15.66 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹23.08 and ₹15.25 respectively.

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.66 0.67 -2.59% 0.7 -6.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.12 0.12 -2.78% 0.16 -27.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.04 -1.66% 0.04 +1.47% Total Operating Expense 0.62 0.64 -2.63% 0.7 -10.54% Operating Income 0.03 0.03 -1.79% 0.01 +376.81% Net Income Before Taxes -0.01 0.02 -125% 0.05 -113.19% Net Income -0.01 0.02 -146.19% 0.03 -129.6% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.01 0.03 -133.33% 0.04 -124.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.01Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.66Cr

