Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Q4 FY24 results : loss at ₹0.01Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.74% YoY

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom announced their Q4 FY24 results on 15th April, 2024. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 6.74% compared to the same period last year, with a loss of ₹0.01Cr.
In the previous fiscal year same period, the company had recorded a profit of ₹0.03Cr, indicating a significant decline in performance this quarter. Additionally, the revenue saw a 2.59% decline from the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom decreased by 2.78% sequentially and 27.59% year-on-year.
The operating income for the company was down by 1.79% quarter-on-quarter, but showed a substantial increase of 376.81% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stands at ₹-0.01, marking a significant decrease of 124.7% year-on-year.
Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom's stock performance in the market includes a -1.73% return in the last week, 4.77% return in the last 6 months, and 5.86% return year-to-date.
As of now, the company has a market capitalization of ₹15.66 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹23.08 and ₹15.25 respectively.
Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.66
|0.67
|-2.59%
|0.7
|-6.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.12
|0.12
|-2.78%
|0.16
|-27.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.04
|-1.66%
|0.04
|+1.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.62
|0.64
|-2.63%
|0.7
|-10.54%
|Operating Income
|0.03
|0.03
|-1.79%
|0.01
|+376.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.01
|0.02
|-125%
|0.05
|-113.19%
|Net Income
|-0.01
|0.02
|-146.19%
|0.03
|-129.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-133.33%
|0.04
|-124.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.01Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.66Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!