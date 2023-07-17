Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd Q1 Results: PAT rises by 6.6% to ₹22.36 crore2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:33 PM IST
Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd jumped out of the loss of ₹14.61 crore recorded during the quarter ending March 2023.
Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd released its Q1 results on Monday and reported a 6.6% jump in consolidated net profit during Q1FY24. The company posted a net profit of ₹22.36 crore up from ₹20.97 recorded during the April to June period in FY23. The company jumped out of the loss of ₹14.61 crore recorded during the quarter ending March 2023.
