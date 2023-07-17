Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd Q1 Results: PAT rises by 6.6% to 22.36 crore

Segment-wise, the Broadband revenue of the company saw a marginal drop from ₹157.17 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹156.76 during the quarter ending June 2023. On the other hand, the cable segment of the company saw an 18% jump year on year as it increased from ₹290.1 crore in June 2022 to ₹342.4 crore in Q1FY24.

