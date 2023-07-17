Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd Q1 Results: PAT rises by 6.6% to 22.36 crore

Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd Q1 Results: PAT rises by 6.6% to 22.36 crore

2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:33 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd jumped out of the loss of 14.61 crore recorded during the quarter ending March 2023.

Hathway Q1 results

Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd released its Q1 results on Monday and reported a 6.6% jump in consolidated net profit during Q1FY24. The company posted a net profit of 22.36 crore up from 20.97 recorded during the April to June period in FY23. The company jumped out of the loss of 14.61 crore recorded during the quarter ending March 2023.

The company reported an 11.63% jump in revenue from operation to 499.23 crore during the quarter under review as against 447.18 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

Segment-wise, the Broadband revenue of the company saw a marginal drop from 157.17 crore in Q1FY23 to 156.76 during the quarter ending June 2023. On the other hand, the cable segment of the company saw an 18% jump year on year as it increased from 290.1 crore in June 2022 to 342.4 crore in Q1FY24.

Currently, the consolidated total assets of the company stood at 4,975 crore which is higher than 4,707.67 crore reported during the quarter ending June 2022. The liabilities of the company have also increased from 572.12 crore in Q1FY23 to 768.18 crore in Q1FY24.

Net profit dropped during the previous fiscal

The net profit is good news for Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd as the company reported a consolidated net loss of 14.61 crore during the quarter ending March 2023. However, its revenue during Q4FY23 was higher by 2.4% from 448.79 crore to 459.59 crore.

The net loss in the last quarter came as a hit for the company as its consolidated net profit for the fiscal year 2022-23 declined 48.85%. The company reported 65.37 crore during the previous fiscal down from 130.35 crore recorded during the fiscal year 2021-22.

The shares of Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd was at 15.80 on BSE, up 3.4% from the previous close.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 08:33 PM IST
