Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 17.89% YOY

Livemint
First Published18 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 Results Live

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 Results Live : Hathway Cable & Datacom declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, showing a 0.68% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit experienced a significant decline of 17.89% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a 1.87% growth in revenue but a sharp 46.89% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.07% sequentially and a 12.76% decrease year-on-year.

Operating income also displayed contrasting trends, with a 406.67% decrease quarter-over-quarter but a notable 93.66% increase year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.1, reflecting a 20.65% decline from the previous year.

Investors saw a 5.95% return in the last week, while the company delivered returns of 4.44% in the past 6 months and 17.5% year-to-date.

Currently, Hathway Cable & Datacom holds a market capitalization of 4409.33 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 27.95 and 14.9 respectively.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue502.61493.37+1.87%499.23+0.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.1922.56-6.07%24.29-12.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization80.7979.91+1.1%92.03-12.21%
Total Operating Expense503.53493.07+2.12%513.73-1.99%
Operating Income-0.920.3-406.67%-14.5+93.66%
Net Income Before Taxes25.2945.59-44.53%31.3-19.2%
Net Income18.3634.57-46.89%22.36-17.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.10.2-48.43%0.13-20.65%
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.36Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>502.61Cr
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
