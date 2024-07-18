Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 17.89% YOY

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 Results Live : Hathway Cable & Datacom declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, showing a 0.68% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit experienced a significant decline of 17.89% year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a 1.87% growth in revenue but a sharp 46.89% decrease in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.07% sequentially and a 12.76% decrease year-on-year.
Operating income also displayed contrasting trends, with a 406.67% decrease quarter-over-quarter but a notable 93.66% increase year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.1, reflecting a 20.65% decline from the previous year.
Investors saw a 5.95% return in the last week, while the company delivered returns of 4.44% in the past 6 months and 17.5% year-to-date.
Currently, Hathway Cable & Datacom holds a market capitalization of ₹4409.33 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹27.95 and ₹14.9 respectively.
Hathway Cable & Datacom Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|502.61
|493.37
|+1.87%
|499.23
|+0.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.19
|22.56
|-6.07%
|24.29
|-12.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|80.79
|79.91
|+1.1%
|92.03
|-12.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|503.53
|493.07
|+2.12%
|513.73
|-1.99%
|Operating Income
|-0.92
|0.3
|-406.67%
|-14.5
|+93.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|25.29
|45.59
|-44.53%
|31.3
|-19.2%
|Net Income
|18.36
|34.57
|-46.89%
|22.36
|-17.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.1
|0.2
|-48.43%
|0.13
|-20.65%
