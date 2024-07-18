Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 17.89% YOY

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.68% YoY & profit decreased by 17.89% YoY

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 Results Live : Hathway Cable & Datacom declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, showing a 0.68% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit experienced a significant decline of 17.89% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a 1.87% growth in revenue but a sharp 46.89% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.07% sequentially and a 12.76% decrease year-on-year.

Operating income also displayed contrasting trends, with a 406.67% decrease quarter-over-quarter but a notable 93.66% increase year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.1, reflecting a 20.65% decline from the previous year.

Investors saw a 5.95% return in the last week, while the company delivered returns of 4.44% in the past 6 months and 17.5% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Hathway Cable & Datacom holds a market capitalization of ₹4409.33 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹27.95 and ₹14.9 respectively.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 502.61 493.37 +1.87% 499.23 +0.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.19 22.56 -6.07% 24.29 -12.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 80.79 79.91 +1.1% 92.03 -12.21% Total Operating Expense 503.53 493.07 +2.12% 513.73 -1.99% Operating Income -0.92 0.3 -406.67% -14.5 +93.66% Net Income Before Taxes 25.29 45.59 -44.53% 31.3 -19.2% Net Income 18.36 34.57 -46.89% 22.36 -17.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.1 0.2 -48.43% 0.13 -20.65%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹18.36Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹502.61Cr

