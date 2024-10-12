Hathway Cable & Datacom Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.61% YOY

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q2 Results Live : Hathway Cable & Datacom declared their Q2 results on 11 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 5.98% and a profit surge of 28.61% year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 2.02% and an impressive profit increase of 40.52%, indicating strong operational momentum.
Despite the positive financial results, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 11.89% quarter-over-quarter, although they showed a slight decrease of 0.92% year-over-year.
The operating income displayed remarkable growth, soaring by 707.61% quarter-over-quarter and 155.51% year-over-year, highlighting enhanced operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.15, marking a significant increase of 35.88% year-over-year, further illustrating the company's profitability.
However, investors may take note of Hathway Cable & Datacom’s recent stock performance, which has yielded -1.68% return in the last week, -8.25% over the past six months, and -6.08% year-to-date.
Currently, Hathway Cable & Datacom boasts a market capitalization of ₹3524.28 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹27.95 and a low of ₹17, reflecting its volatility in the market.
Hathway Cable & Datacom Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|512.74
|502.61
|+2.02%
|483.79
|+5.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.71
|21.19
|+11.89%
|23.93
|-0.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|80.79
|80.79
|-0%
|92.68
|-12.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|507.15
|503.53
|+0.72%
|493.86
|+2.69%
|Operating Income
|5.59
|-0.92
|+707.61%
|-10.07
|+155.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|39.88
|25.29
|+57.69%
|33.93
|+17.54%
|Net Income
|25.8
|18.36
|+40.52%
|20.06
|+28.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.15
|0.1
|+44.98%
|0.11
|+35.88%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess