Hathway Cable & Datacom Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.61% YOY

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q2 Results Live : Hathway Cable & Datacom declared their Q2 results on 11 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 5.98% and a profit surge of 28.61% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 2.02% and an impressive profit increase of 40.52%, indicating strong operational momentum.

Despite the positive financial results, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 11.89% quarter-over-quarter, although they showed a slight decrease of 0.92% year-over-year.

The operating income displayed remarkable growth, soaring by 707.61% quarter-over-quarter and 155.51% year-over-year, highlighting enhanced operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.15, marking a significant increase of 35.88% year-over-year, further illustrating the company's profitability.

However, investors may take note of Hathway Cable & Datacom’s recent stock performance, which has yielded -1.68% return in the last week, -8.25% over the past six months, and -6.08% year-to-date.

Currently, Hathway Cable & Datacom boasts a market capitalization of ₹3524.28 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹27.95 and a low of ₹17, reflecting its volatility in the market.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 512.74 502.61 +2.02% 483.79 +5.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.71 21.19 +11.89% 23.93 -0.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 80.79 80.79 -0% 92.68 -12.83% Total Operating Expense 507.15 503.53 +0.72% 493.86 +2.69% Operating Income 5.59 -0.92 +707.61% -10.07 +155.51% Net Income Before Taxes 39.88 25.29 +57.69% 33.93 +17.54% Net Income 25.8 18.36 +40.52% 20.06 +28.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.15 0.1 +44.98% 0.11 +35.88%