Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hathway Cable & Datacom Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.61% YOY

Livemint

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q2 Results Live

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q2 Results Live : Hathway Cable & Datacom declared their Q2 results on 11 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 5.98% and a profit surge of 28.61% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 2.02% and an impressive profit increase of 40.52%, indicating strong operational momentum.

Despite the positive financial results, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 11.89% quarter-over-quarter, although they showed a slight decrease of 0.92% year-over-year.

The operating income displayed remarkable growth, soaring by 707.61% quarter-over-quarter and 155.51% year-over-year, highlighting enhanced operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.15, marking a significant increase of 35.88% year-over-year, further illustrating the company's profitability.

However, investors may take note of Hathway Cable & Datacom’s recent stock performance, which has yielded -1.68% return in the last week, -8.25% over the past six months, and -6.08% year-to-date.

Currently, Hathway Cable & Datacom boasts a market capitalization of 3524.28 Cr, with a 52-week high of 27.95 and a low of 17, reflecting its volatility in the market.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue512.74502.61+2.02%483.79+5.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.7121.19+11.89%23.93-0.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization80.7980.79-0%92.68-12.83%
Total Operating Expense507.15503.53+0.72%493.86+2.69%
Operating Income5.59-0.92+707.61%-10.07+155.51%
Net Income Before Taxes39.8825.29+57.69%33.93+17.54%
Net Income25.818.36+40.52%20.06+28.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.150.1+44.98%0.11+35.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹25.8Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹512.74Cr

