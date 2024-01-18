Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 22.27% YOY

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 22.27% YOY

Livemint

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.46% YoY & profit decreased by 22.27% YoY

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 FY24 Results Live

Hathway Cable & Datacom declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.46% & the profit decreased by 22.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.3% and the profit increased by 11.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.14% q-o-q & decreased by 11.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 25.72% q-o-q & decreased by 19.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.13 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 18.75% Y-o-Y.

Hathway Cable & Datacom has delivered -1.04% return in the last 1 week, 58.47% return in last 6 months and 12.5% YTD return.

Currently the Hathway Cable & Datacom has a market cap of 4221.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 26.1 & 12.25 respectively.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue504.58483.79+4.3%478.45+5.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.723.93-5.14%25.78-11.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization89.5592.68-3.38%86.91+3.04%
Total Operating Expense512.06493.86+3.69%484.7+5.64%
Operating Income-7.48-10.07+25.72%-6.25-19.68%
Net Income Before Taxes30.7533.93-9.37%32.91-6.56%
Net Income22.3420.06+11.37%28.74-22.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.130.11+18.12%0.16-18.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹22.34Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹504.58Cr

