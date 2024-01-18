Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 22.27% YOY

Hathway Cable & Datacom declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.46% & the profit decreased by 22.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.3% and the profit increased by 11.37%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.14% q-o-q & decreased by 11.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 25.72% q-o-q & decreased by 19.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.13 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 18.75% Y-o-Y.

Hathway Cable & Datacom has delivered -1.04% return in the last 1 week, 58.47% return in last 6 months and 12.5% YTD return.

Currently the Hathway Cable & Datacom has a market cap of ₹4221.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹26.1 & ₹12.25 respectively.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 504.58 483.79 +4.3% 478.45 +5.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.7 23.93 -5.14% 25.78 -11.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 89.55 92.68 -3.38% 86.91 +3.04% Total Operating Expense 512.06 493.86 +3.69% 484.7 +5.64% Operating Income -7.48 -10.07 +25.72% -6.25 -19.68% Net Income Before Taxes 30.75 33.93 -9.37% 32.91 -6.56% Net Income 22.34 20.06 +11.37% 28.74 -22.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.13 0.11 +18.12% 0.16 -18.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹22.34Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹504.58Cr

