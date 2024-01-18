Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 22.27% YOY

Hathway Cable & Datacom declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.46% & the profit decreased by 22.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.3% and the profit increased by 11.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.14% q-o-q & decreased by 11.95% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 25.72% q-o-q & decreased by 19.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.13 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 18.75% Y-o-Y.
Hathway Cable & Datacom has delivered -1.04% return in the last 1 week, 58.47% return in last 6 months and 12.5% YTD return.
Currently the Hathway Cable & Datacom has a market cap of ₹4221.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹26.1 & ₹12.25 respectively.
Hathway Cable & Datacom Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|504.58
|483.79
|+4.3%
|478.45
|+5.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.7
|23.93
|-5.14%
|25.78
|-11.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|89.55
|92.68
|-3.38%
|86.91
|+3.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|512.06
|493.86
|+3.69%
|484.7
|+5.64%
|Operating Income
|-7.48
|-10.07
|+25.72%
|-6.25
|-19.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.75
|33.93
|-9.37%
|32.91
|-6.56%
|Net Income
|22.34
|20.06
|+11.37%
|28.74
|-22.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.13
|0.11
|+18.12%
|0.16
|-18.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹22.34Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹504.58Cr
