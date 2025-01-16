Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 Results 2025:Hathway Cable & Datacom declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 1.3% & the profit decreased by 38.81% YoY. Profit at ₹13.67 crore and revenue at ₹511.15 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.31% and the profit decreased by 47.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.06% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 3.96% year-on-year.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 176.92% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 42.51% year-on-year.

The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q3 which decreased by 38.46% year-on-year.

Hathway Cable & Datacom has delivered -4.89% return in the last 1 week, -39.82% return in the last 6 months and -4.7% YTD return.

Currently, Hathway Cable & Datacom has a market cap of ₹2653.39 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹27.95 & ₹14.1 respectively.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 511.15 512.74 -0.31% 504.58 +1.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.8 23.71 -8.06% 22.7 -3.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 86.98 80.79 +7.66% 89.55 -2.87% Total Operating Expense 515.45 507.15 +1.64% 512.06 +0.66% Operating Income -4.3 5.59 -176.92% -7.48 +42.51% Net Income Before Taxes 19.07 39.88 -52.18% 30.75 -37.98% Net Income 13.67 25.8 -47.02% 22.34 -38.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.08 0.15 -46.67% 0.13 -38.46%