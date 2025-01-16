Hello User
Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 38.81% YOY, profit at 13.67 crore and revenue at 511.15 crore

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 38.81% YOY, profit at ₹13.67 crore and revenue at ₹511.15 crore

Livemint

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 1.3% YoY & profit decreased by 38.81% YoY, profit at 13.67 crore and revenue at 511.15 crore

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 Results 2025:Hathway Cable & Datacom declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 1.3% & the profit decreased by 38.81% YoY. Profit at 13.67 crore and revenue at 511.15 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.31% and the profit decreased by 47.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.06% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 3.96% year-on-year.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 176.92% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 42.51% year-on-year.

The EPS is 0.08 for Q3 which decreased by 38.46% year-on-year.

Hathway Cable & Datacom has delivered -4.89% return in the last 1 week, -39.82% return in the last 6 months and -4.7% YTD return.

Currently, Hathway Cable & Datacom has a market cap of 2653.39 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 27.95 & 14.1 respectively.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue511.15512.74-0.31%504.58+1.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.823.71-8.06%22.7-3.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization86.9880.79+7.66%89.55-2.87%
Total Operating Expense515.45507.15+1.64%512.06+0.66%
Operating Income-4.35.59-176.92%-7.48+42.51%
Net Income Before Taxes19.0739.88-52.18%30.75-37.98%
Net Income13.6725.8-47.02%22.34-38.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.080.15-46.67%0.13-38.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.67Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹511.15Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

