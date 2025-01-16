Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 38.81% YOY, profit at ₹13.67 crore and revenue at ₹511.15 crore

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 Results 2025:Hathway Cable & Datacom declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 1.3% & the profit decreased by 38.81% YoY. Profit at ₹13.67 crore and revenue at ₹511.15 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.31% and the profit decreased by 47.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.06% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 3.96% year-on-year.
Hathway Cable & Datacom Q3 Results
The operating income was down by 176.92% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 42.51% year-on-year.
The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q3 which decreased by 38.46% year-on-year.
Hathway Cable & Datacom has delivered -4.89% return in the last 1 week, -39.82% return in the last 6 months and -4.7% YTD return.
Currently, Hathway Cable & Datacom has a market cap of ₹2653.39 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹27.95 & ₹14.1 respectively.
Hathway Cable & Datacom Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|511.15
|512.74
|-0.31%
|504.58
|+1.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.8
|23.71
|-8.06%
|22.7
|-3.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|86.98
|80.79
|+7.66%
|89.55
|-2.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|515.45
|507.15
|+1.64%
|512.06
|+0.66%
|Operating Income
|-4.3
|5.59
|-176.92%
|-7.48
|+42.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|19.07
|39.88
|-52.18%
|30.75
|-37.98%
|Net Income
|13.67
|25.8
|-47.02%
|22.34
|-38.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.08
|0.15
|-46.67%
|0.13
|-38.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.67Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹511.15Cr
